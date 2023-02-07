Department of Preventive Medicine at Omni Hospitals Launches Twilight Lounge Area

Hyderabad, Telangana, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Omni Hospitals is proud to announce the launch of the Twilight Lounge Area, the Department of Preventive Medicine on February 5th, 9am, Saturday, at Kukatpally branch by renowned cine actor, Suman.

The Twilight arena has been created to ensure a dedicated space for health checkups without the hassle of dealing with regular hospital formalities. The area provides a comfortable and exclusive environment with amenities including coffee vending machines, breakfast space, games, and Wi-Fi connectivity to work.

Omni Hospitals offers a range of health check-up packages to suit every need. Packages range from gynecology to full-body check-ups, making it easier for individuals to get the preventive care they need. “We are committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services to our patients in a stress-free, sanitized, and trust-worthy environment. The launch of the Twilight arena is a testament to that commitment,” said [Dr Nagesh COO Omni hospitals). “We believe that everyone deserves access to preventive care and are thrilled to offer a dedicated and exclusive space for those visiting us for check-ups.”

For more information, please contact: [Contact Information].

About Omni Hospitals

Omni Hospitals is a leading healthcare provider in Hyderabad offering a range of services, including preventive care. Committed to providing exceptional care to its patients, Omni Hospitals has a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art facilities.