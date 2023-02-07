GTV Recognized as Outstanding Partner by Centrepolis Accelerator

Posted on 2023-02-07 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Farmington Hills, MI, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Global Technology Ventures is honored to have been recognized as an outstanding partner for 2022 by the Centrepolis Accelerator, which operates under the umbrella of Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, MI.

Outstanding partner for 2022

The Centrepolis Accelerator supports entrepreneurs and small businesses by providing access to funding, experts, and key business and product development resources.  They encourage the use of manufacturing and services in Michigan whenever possible.  Over 150 products that have been supported by the Centrepolis Accelorator have been commercialized, and more are in the process of seeking investors and commercial interest.

GTV has supported this work by providing design expertise, fabricating prototypes, and offering services such as finishing and electronics.  We have helped Wareologie develop their Portable Parallel BarsTM on Wheels, which makes physical therapy easy for both bedside and in-home care.

Wareologie’s Portable Parallel BarsTM on Wheels

Another company that we have supported, VersaWare, is showing their AI-enabled mixing bowl and cutting board at CES in January.

Steve Willis, GTV President, received the award on behalf of GTV on December 14, 2022.  He was able to share our experiences working with the clients, as well as his own experiences as an entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience.

Steve Willis, President of Globaltech Ventures, speaking with Dan Radomski, Executive Director of the Centrepolis Accelerator.

Contact Details:

Global Tech Ventures Inc.

Steve Willis (President)

sales@gtvinc.com

(248) 324-3707

