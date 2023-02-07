Zhangjiagang Great Supreme Industry Limited Launches New Double Station Blow Molding Machine

Zhangjiagang, China, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Zhangjiagang Great Supreme Industry Limited has announced the launch of their latest double station blow molding machine. The company’s president, Mr. Wang, stated that this new machine is designed for high-volume production and offers superior performance and quality. With two stations, the machine can produce up to 400 bottles per minute making it one of the most efficient machines on the market. Mr. Wang also noted that the company is committed to providing excellent customer service and support to all their clients. For more information about this new product or to request a quote, please visit our website or contact us directly. Thank you for your time.

GS-12L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine

Are you looking for a superior double station blow molding machine that can handle tough production tasks with ease? Look no further than the GS-12L-II! With its powerful 80mm screw, the GS-12L-II is designed to produce PE and PP materials with an impressive capacity of 100ml – 12L. Featuring modern technology and strictly quality control measures, this fast and reliable machine ensures maximum output and repeatable accuracy in every cycle.

Its high operational rate coupled with versatility makes the GS-12L-II a great addition to any production line. And you don’t have to worry about periodic maintenance; this advanced double station blow molding machine is designed for amazing durability, so you can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to your operations.

Don’t wait any longer: add the GS-12L-II double station blow molding machine to your workplace and experience cutting edge performance today.

GS-5L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine

Are you ready to revolutionize your blow molding process? The GS-5L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine is the perfect tool for the job! With its 70mm screw, this remarkable machine can handle a huge range of materials and production sizes of up to 5 liters. This incredible piece of machinery can mass produce items from 10ml to 5L without sacrificing quality or accuracy.

Get ready to transform your production line into an efficient powerhouse with the GS-5L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine! Whether producing containers, foam packaging, toys or any other type of product, you’ll get consistent, quality results every single time. Invest in this incredible machine today and you won’t regret it – take your production to the next level with the GS-5L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine!

GS-3L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine

Get on board with the amazing GS-3L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine from [Name of Company]. This machine is a powerhouse of functionality, capable of producing a wide variety of materials including PE and PP at high speeds.

Whether you’re making water bottles, juice containers, or simple cold medication caps, this machine has all the versatility to make anything you need in size ranges from 10ml up to 1L!

Powered by an ultra-strapping 70mm screw, it can handle whatever workload you throw its way. So don’t hesitate – invest in the GS-3L-II Double Station Blow Molding Machine today and take your production levels to the next level!

As a result of two years unremitting research and development, Zhangjiagang Great Supreme Industry Limited has successfully launched the new double station blow molding machine. This machine features high output, energy efficiency, ease of operation and maintenance. The company is now seeking partners to help promote and sell this product worldwide. If you are interested in becoming a partner or have any questions about the machine, please do not hesitate to contact us.

