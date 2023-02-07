Smart Grid Network Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 10.5%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ —The global smart grid network market was projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2030. Automation is the lifeblood of futuristic electric systemsThe future electricity is expected to be remotecontrolled and fully communicable between the producers and the consumersThe power generation centers, be it coalbased, gasbased, windbased, solarbased, geothermalbased, or even nuclearbased, are expected to utilize advanced analytics and twoway communication technology to plan the amount of electricity producedAll this is available due to the deployment of smart grids that increase the electric grid’s efficiency and bring huge savings to producers and consumers.

The growing rate of harmful emissions and increasing imbalance between the demand and supply of electricity have become serious problemsTo reduce greenhouse emissions and keep up with the rising energy demand, there is a rise in the integration of renewable energy to the grid and in the usage of solutions to improve energy efficiencyWith the advent of robust information and communications technologies and new transmission and distribution (T&Dtechnologies, smart grids are enabling the mitigation of the imbalance between demand and supply of energyThey enhance the utilitys ability to balance the load, stabilize the grid and improve resiliency.

The technology supported the mainstream electricity market, from power generation to power transmission and distribution, is continuously evolving to become smarter and deliver reliable electricityA smart grid scenario can guarantee the safety of the delivered electricity and its costeffectivenessThe energy challenges in the world today are diverse across continentsThey are based on the varied requirements of the different countries, which have started to adopt smart grid technologies at various levels in the electricity sectorsThe degree of adoption is also different across geographies, yet, during the forecast period, the market is expected to show significant growth.

Global Smart Grid Network Market Dynamics

DriversIncreasing Integration of Renewables to the Grid

Wind, solar and geothermal energies are currently the most widely applied renewable energy sources with a huge potential for development worldwideWind and solar energy are two of the fastestgrowing renewable power sources on the energy gridThe construction, development, and maintenance of wind energy farms and solar energy panels are highly cost extensive affairs, expected to generate a good return on investmentHowever, due to these sources’ variable nature, the return on investment is not often profitable and sometimes leads to a significant amount of energy wastedTherefore, the development of these sources is vastly hinderedTo make optimal utilization of these renewable energy sources, smart grid systems are increasingly being promoted and incorporated into current grid systems worldwide.

Furthermore, most wind, solar and geothermal resources are usually located in remote places worldwide, while much of the power demand is in urban areasAs these resources are beginning to supply increasing power percentages, integrating them into grid operations is becoming increasingly difficultThe introduction of the smart grid hugely solves this problem by making better use of these energy resources.

RestraintsDeveloping Standards and Achieving Interoperability

Integrating smart grid networks into the already existing systems poses various threatsThe usage of smart grids is criticized owing to privacy issues linked to the customers data; ensuring that the customers data is secure remains a key constraint.

Since smart grids collect and wirelessly transmit data about electricity consumption, it is important to have a strong privacy protection system in placeAccess to information must be restricted only to authorized utility personnel, who need that data to satisfy a business function, such as billing and customer service improvementsConsumers are encouraged to take time to get to know their electricity providers privacy policy and their commitment to keeping clients’ data safeEven with that assurance, it can still be challenging to earn the consumers’ trust, who play an important role in modernizing the grid systems.

OpportunitiesSmart Cities

Owing to the growing concerns regarding harmful emissions worldwide, the countries have new policies and regulations to curb pollutionMoreover, due to smart grid technology’s broad scope and nature, the market opportunities are plentiful and cover the entire value chainThe growth is expected to be across a wide range of areas, including customerside applications and the entire gridwide automationThe major elements of a smart grid can be grouped under three broad business segmentsadvanced metering infrastructure (AMI), customer applications, and grid applicationsThese are further differentiated as smart T&D equipment, AMIsmart meters, software & hardware, and others (which include components such as communications & wireless infrastructure). The industry’s profitability is based on how the business models are developed.

A prime focus of the smart grid manufacturers is to develop renewable integration software and systems that can be used to collaborate across the entire utility value chainThe rise in the smart grid market is also expected to increase the deployment of electric vehiclesThe changing infrastructure, hardware/software developments, and advancements in automotive technology are expected to drive market growth.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the smart grid network market based on endusers and applications at the regional and global levels.

By EndUsers Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Transmission
  • Demand Response
  • Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
  • Other Technology Application Areas

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The transmission segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by application

Based on application, the global smart grid network market is divided into transmission, demand response, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and other technology application areasIn 2021, the transmission segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.8in the global smart grid network marketAs an electric power network leveraging the latest ICT to advance the network into an intelligent base, a smart grid system requires smart transmission and distribution equipmentThese systems can provide highquality electric power services and maximize energy use efficiency.

The majority of the smart grid activities emphasize only the distribution grid and demand side, leaving the big picture of the transmission gridThe future of smart transmission grids should be featuredEach smart transmission grid is regarded as an integrated system that functionally consists of three interactive, smart components, i.e., smart control centers, smart transmission networks, and smart substationsEach of the three functional components and the enabling technologies helps achieve a fullyfunctional smart grid system.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global smart grid network market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 7.1in the global smart grid network market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacificIn the Asia Pacific, China is accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastestgrowing region during the forecast periodThe United Kingdom is one of Europes leading avenues for investment in smart grid research and demonstrationThe United Kingdom has a Smart Grid Forum created by the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECCand the industry regulator, OfgemThe forum consists of electricity network companies, consumer groups, energy suppliers, etcThis body considers the various technical, commercial, and regulatory issues associated with developing a smart grid in the United KingdomWith the 2008 Climate Change Act, the United Kingdom has also set the world’s firstofitskind legally binding climate change target.

Key Market Players

The smart grid network market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market, such as ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Itron Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.

