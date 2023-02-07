Space On Board Computing Platform Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 3,218.7 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global space on-board computing platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1,160.5 million in 2021 to USD 3,218.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030. space On-board computing platforms are useful for mapping the Earth and navigating between locations. The data acquired by these applications are processed by the web of satellites’ onboard computer systems, allowing for the creation of precise maps of the Earth’s surface.

In the coming years, there will be more public and commercial space exploration activities and a growing worldwide interest in lunar exploration. In terms of applications, moon and Mars expeditions are predicted to account for the bulk of space missions launched by 2027, as corporate and public stakeholders focus on lunar exploration. Other deep space exploration projects are expected to launch 18 missions, with the remaining missions focused on Mars exploration. In the long run, space exploration provides concrete and intangible advantages to civilization. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) research and exploration contribute to developing solutions for various global services, including communication, global positioning, oceanography, surveillance, and astronomy.

Thus, global spending on space exploration has increased during the last five years, driven by projects in leading and emerging countries. More complex functions are now possible because of the advancement of high-tech space on-board computer platforms. Because of the substantial prospects, technological innovations and lessons from previous space missions have spurred new firms to invest in this area.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/space-on-board-computing-platform-market

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market

Many industries have faced issues as a result of COVID-19. The space on-board computing platform market is no exception. Several countries’ defense budgets have been slashed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most research initiatives are halted as a result of this. The export of space on-board computer platform to various Middle Eastern, African, and Latin American countries has also been limited. All of these eventualities impact the development of the space on-board computer platform.

Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market Dynamics

Drivers : Payloads for communication satellites which are defined by software

The central unit of a software-defined satellite is the software-defined payload. It is in charge of delivering basic functionality and purpose for a certain program. Software-defined satellites are used by various end customers, mostly commercial businesses such as oil and gas, mining, and agricultural, for product mapping, earth exploration, and communication. Previously, conventional satellites were designed to meet the needs of a single mission. Satellite makers are progressively embracing the notion of software-defined satellites, which can be reprogrammed and altered to allow a satellite to take on new applications and improve its performance. Reconfigurable payload, AI, cloud computing, and software-defined radio are among the technologies integrated with the satellites, allowing them to be reconfigurable and versatile. As a result, rising demand for software-defined payloads has propelled the market for space on-board computing solutions.

Opportunities : Use of software-defined technologies for mission flexibility in space

Operators need flexibility and the capacity to alter an existing satellite in orbit, among other things. The flexibility to adapt the spacecraft to changing market demands is critical for Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite operators, which typically have lifespans of 15 years or more. This might involve repositioning a satellite or changing its functionality from TV broadcasting to internet connection, which would be impossible with standard hardware-defined satellites.

Scope of the Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market

The study categorizes the space on-board computing platform market based on platform, application, orbit, communication frequency, and technology at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/space-on-board-computing-platform-market?opt=2950

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Communication

Earth Observation

Navigation

Meteorology

Other

By Platform Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Nano Satellite

Micro satellite

Small satellite

Medium satellite

Large satellite

Spacecraft

By Orbit Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

By Communication Frequency Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

X-band

S-band

K-band

UHF/VHF Band

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



X-band frequencies segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by communication frequency

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/space-on-board-computing-platform-market

Based on the communication frequency, the space on-board computing platform market is divided into X-band, S-band, K-band, and UHF/VHF Band. During the forecast period, the X-band frequencies segment of the space on-board computing platform market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. X-band frequencies are used in the majority of military satellites around the world as they have important performance characteristics such as fading tolerance. Tolerance to interference, rain resilience, fair data rates, distant coverage, and so on are among the qualities. The space on-board computer platforms for such applications are tailored and built to meet the customer’s needs.

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global space on-board computing platform market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the space on-board computing platform market in 2021. The growing demand for space on-board computing platforms in the United States and Canada, as well as the usage of space on-board computing platforms in various commercial and military satellite applications, are driving the market in North America.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/space-on-board-computing-platform-market

Key Market Players in the Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market

The global space on-board computing platform market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global space on-board computing platform market are: