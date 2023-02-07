Movies and Entertainment Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 07, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Movies and Entertainment Industry Overview

The global movies and entertainment market size was valued at USD 90.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

With favorable demographics, changing consumption pattern, a rise in disposable incomes, and the propensity to spend on leisure and entertainment is driving the market growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the growth of the market. Due to COVID-19 guidelines imposed in various countries theaters were closed, thus, impacting the growth of the market. For instance, according to a blog published by Livemint, nearly 10,000 theaters were closed from mid-march of 2020. Moreover, a major American movie theater chain said that it would temporarily shutter hundreds of locations in the U.S. and the U.K.

Moreover, the rising popularity of 3D movies that provide audiences with a virtual reality experience is expected to fuel the market (VR). New marketing and distribution platforms, such as IPTV, digital newspapers, DTH, and digital cable, as well as online music and movie sales, are expected to accelerate industry growth.

Additionally, the availability of music, as well as video content on streaming platforms, makes music more accessible to everyone anywhere. Several other benefits of streaming platforms including the much superior sound quality of streamed content are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, subscribers can easily create their audio and video playlists, thus increasing the popularity of these platforms among millennials is likely to favor the market growth.

Major players have adopted strategies like regional expansions and distribution partnerships to venture into untapped markets. A number of these players have now been focusing on the production of regional content to establish a strong connection with the audience in these markets. For instance, in February 2021, Disney+ launches the Star brand in Australia, New Zealand, Western Europe, and Canada.

New talent has risen as a result of easy access to an audience via numerous channels such as television and the internet. Industry success in emerging areas is fueled by increased usage of mobile communication and the internet in nations like China, South Korea, and India. As a result, global market stagnation caused by the maturing of major markets such as the United States is overcome by increased demand and rapid progress in Asian countries.

Revenue generation is restricted due to high piracy rates and lower profit margins through online streaming. The number of new entrants in the online streaming business is observed a rise. Developments in cybersecurity laws and tightening legal actions against piracy are expected to reduce losses for the players.

Movies and Entertainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global movies and entertainment market on the basis of product and region:

Movies & Entertainment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Movies Music & Videos

Movies & Entertainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Movies and Entertainment market include

CBA Corporation and CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Sony Entertainment, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Time Warner

21st Century Fox

Viacom Inc.

Comcast

Netflix, Inc.

Vivendi

Universal Pictures

