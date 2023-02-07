Real Estate Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 07, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Real Estate Industry Overview

The global real estate market size was valued at USD 3.69 trillion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising population and a desire for personal household space. As of 2021, the commercial real estate space was estimated to be the most important element driving industry expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the market. The impact of the pandemic was visible in the first few months of the crisis, especially from a retail standpoint, owing to strict lockdown measures and movement restrictions. The lockdowns imposed across various regions resulted in a delay in new construction projects and led to sluggish industry growth.

Despite the pandemic’s huge reduction in home sales, real estate activity began to rebound, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Potential buyers began to ramp up their search for and purchase of homes, boosting the growth of the real estate market. According to the National Association of Realtors, pending sales in U.S. metro areas, which were down more than 30% in April 2020, were up almost 30% by August 2020.

Moreover, the influence of the internet has increased awareness among consumers regarding online real estate services. Key players are offering various services such as live-streaming rooms, to gain market share. For instance, according to Alibaba, more than 5,000 real estate agents from almost 100 locations in China have adopted the live-streaming rooms method, allowing homebuyers to explore homes, and make deals all at home.

Furthermore, various initiatives taken by the government of various countries are likely to favor the growth of the market. The Government of India, in collaboration with the governments of several states, has taken several steps to promote development in the sector. Real estate has the opportunity with the Smart City Project, which aims to develop 100 smart cities.

In October 2021, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that the benchmark interest rate would remain at 4%, providing a substantial boost to the country’s real estate sector. Low house loan interest rates are predicted to fuel housing demand and boost sales by 35-40% during the holiday season of 2021. These initiatives will positively impact the growth of the market.

Bathroom Cabinets Market – The global bathroom cabinets market size was valued at USD 66.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Real Estate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global real estate market based on property, type, and region:

Real Estate Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Residential Commercial Industrial Land Others

Real Estate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Sales Rental Lease

Real Estate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Real Estate market include

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

ATC IP LLC.

Prologis, Inc.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, L.P.

Coldwell Banker

RE/MAX, LLC.

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.

Colliers

