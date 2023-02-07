India Consumer Electronics Market to Expand at 6.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 07, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

India Consumer Electronics Industry Overview

The India consumer electronics market size was valued at USD 71.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

India provides a worldwide opportunity for short to medium-term growth in consumer electronics spending. Minimal penetration rates, as against other upcoming markets, portray a better prospect to sell to first-time buying households, along with replacement devices to the middle class.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for consumer electronics has been significantly impacted. Manufacturing plant shutdown and supply chain disruptions resulted in substantial component shortages. Increased counterfeiting, shipping delays, customer behavior, and environmental concerns had a significant impact on the market growth. Due to the pandemic, manufacturers of consumer electronics have witnessed component shipment delays of at least five weeks from suppliers.

Growth in the Indian market for consumer electronics can be attributed to an increase in demand from households, changing lifestyles of individuals, easier access to credit, and rising disposable incomes. Intentional reduction by the Government in the import bill, coupled with government and corporate spending, is anticipated to complement the positive demand in this market. The India consumer electronics sector has attracted several strong investments in the form of merger & acquisition policies practiced by key participants of the global market and other FDI inflows.

As per the Make in India initiative, Electronic Development Fund Policy has been approved, with the intention of rationalizing a transposed duty structure. Additionally, the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) has been introduced to provide a CAPEX subsidy of nearly 15 – 20%. Consumer electronics manufacturers are set to elevate investments in production, distribution, and R&D in the next few years. With the rising presence of organized retail, the market has witnessed the emergence of modern, durable retail chains, which include e-retailers such as E Zone, Reliance Digital, and Tata Croma.

High production in the Indian electronics market can be attributed to paced-up demand for advanced computers, mobile phones, TVs, and defense-related electronics. The situation in this market mandates manufacturers to keep themselves updated with the latest technology since it is eye-catching to typical consumers, and technological features play an apex role while selling to higher-income classes. The consumer electronics sector has acquired the largest share in the total production of electronic goods in India.

Under the Union Budget for the financial year 2017, the government exempted certain components, parts, and subparts for the production of set-top boxes for TV and internet and broadband modems. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to project a bright future for consumers and industrial electronics in India.

India is likely to emerge as a potential future manufacturing hub for the region, provided the government shows adequate support and focus towards this sector. Specific factors anticipated to push the manufacturing in India are inclusive of a reduction in borrowing costs, export incentives, reduction of customs duties on raw materials and components, and improvement in the ease of doing business.

India Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented India consumer electronics market on the basis of product:

India Consumer Electronics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Smartphones Televisions Refrigerators Washing Machines Digital Cameras Air Conditioners Others



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global India Consumer Electronics market include

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Godrej Appliances

Sony Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Vijay Sales

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Consumer Electronics Group

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

