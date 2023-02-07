WinUI Is Now the Default UI Technology for Advanced Installer

USA, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — On January 2023, Advanced Installer released the first product update of the year: a brand new design of the Start Page, sharing the most recent design trends and tech advances.

The Advanced Installer Start Page UI revamp is based on WinUI technology and brings improved navigation, a redesigned layout, and enhanced visuals to improve the application’s overall user experience.

What changes were made to the Advanced Installer Start Page?

This redesign offers a more convenient and user-friendly experience than ever before while preserving all of the functions and capabilities that were already available.

Search Filter

With our redesigned Search Filter, you can quickly identify Advanced Installer project features. Find it in the top left corner.

Collapsible Categories

The new style has streamlined navigation represented by four primary categories, making it easy for you to identify the type of project you’re looking for.

Creating an Empty Project

The option to build a new project from scratch is now accessible in the “MSI Installer,” under the “New” category. As usual, you can then select the Advanced Installer preferred edition.

When Did the WinUI Migration Begin for Advanced Installer?

The modernization process started the minute we became aware that the WinUI technology had reached a point where it could be applied.

Since 2021, we have been leveraging WinUI technology to let you create modern setup installers directly from the Advanced Installer drag-and-drop GUI or by using the predefined WinUI themes.

However, our quick response to WinUI technology led us to not only provide modern installers that are up to date, but also to leverage it to improve the Advanced Installer user interface.

This decision occurred at the same time as the announcement that the technology known as HTMLayout will reach end of life and stop product and security updates. Since Advanced Installer relied on it for the majority of its functionality, we wanted to make sure we were ahead of the game.

We highly value security, so we went for a more complex and established UI technology.

This change is part of our goal to advance the setup installer’s user interface, as well as the technology that engineers use to develop and personalize their setup installers.

We are excited to see how our users embrace the new look and technology and look forward to growing with their feedback.

Advanced Installer, which debuted in 2003, established itself as a market leader in application packaging by allowing software developers and IT professionals to package and deliver applications in Windows format in an easy and secure manner.

More information available at advanedinstaller.com.