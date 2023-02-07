Shawn and Vanessa Bannon Purchase Discovery Map of The Jersey Coast and Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank, NJ, Sandy Hook, NJ and Waitsfield, VT, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Shawn and Vanessa Bannon as the new owners of Discovery Map of The Jersey Coast and Red Bank. The pair acquired the map, formerly known as Discovery Map of Red Bank, from Brian Bamrick.

The Bannons are longtime residents of the Sandy Hook/Red Bank area. Shawn is a business development executive in the healthcare industry, Vanessa a stay-at-home mother of two who has been very active in the community with the Girl Scouts and her daughter’s school PTA.

“We had been thinking about a possible business that I could do and work in with our kids’ school schedule. So that was front of mind. Then we kept coming across Discovery Map on our family vacations. So, we called Peter at Discovery Map to see what was in our area. Our thought was I’m already reaching out to businesses in the area for donations and sponsorships for my work with the Scouts and the school. How different could this be?” said Vanessa.

Added Shawn, “After talking to the team up in Vermont, the Discovery Map offered so much upside from taking advantage of the contacts we already had in the business community and the upside to the seasonal nature of producing the map to the modest initial investment and the ROI. It just made too much sense. Plus, it’s something we can get our two children involved with—at least distribution-wise—and maybe even involve Vanessa’s Brownie troop.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“The Jersey Coast and Sandy Hook area has so much to offer, ranging from the obvious—the beach–to the not-as-obvious—parks, historical sites, restaurants, etc. It’s truly become a year-round destination; particularly since Covid as people can work anywhere. With highway, train and ferry access, there’s even more opportunity for Discovery Map to reach more visitors and locals,” said Vanessa.

“Our territory/map will cover the towns that make up Sandy Hook,” said Shawn. “With the expanded territory, we’re looking to give businesses in all those areas the opportunity to reach thousands of visitors and residents in our area.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of the Jersey Coast and Red Bank can call 1 732-245-1368 or e-mail shawnb@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of The Jersey Coast and Red Bank is currently selling ad space and the map will be published in Summer 2023.

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com