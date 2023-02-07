U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Industry Overview

The U.S. fruit & vegetables market size was valued at USD 62.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Consumers are increasingly spending a lot of time and money on their health and are looking for fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables for a healthy diet. Berries, avocado, mango, pomegranate, papaya, and sweet potato have become immensely popular because they are rich in antioxidants, potassium, and vitamins A, K, C, and E. Rising awareness about the numerous benefits of nutrient-rich produce is contributing to the growth of the overall market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a devastating impact on most industries, causing severe economic disruptions and major adjustments. Although the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables was higher than usual during this time, the market was faced with numerous challenges, particularly disrupted supply chains and a shortage of produce. Shelves in supermarkets and hypermarkets were empty because the demand for these items outweighed their supply. This situation has eased up now that markets have reopened and supply chains are back to functioning at pre-pandemic levels.

Rising consumer health consciousness, as well as an increased understanding of the myriad health benefits of fresh and natural produce, has been driving market expansion. According to a Healthline article published in January 2022, more than one-third of individuals in the U.S. are obese, putting them at risk for chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. This health scare has compelled people to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which includes eating healthy. Fruits provide many health advantages that aid in the treatment and prevention of numerous diseases. Citrus fruits and berries are even claimed to be beneficial for the prevention of heart disease.

Awareness campaigns by many companies regarding healthy eating have also increased sales of fruits and vegetables. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an awareness campaign providing healthcare professionals, schoolteachers, and dietitians with resources to help people understand how to make informed food choices and adopt and maintain a healthy diet. Moreover, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that adults should eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables every day to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions.

Increased spending and a special allocation of the household budget dedicated to healthy eating is a growing trend among U.S. consumers. According to an article published in ValuePenguin in December 2021, on average, people in the U.S. spent USD 270 on fresh fruits and USD 236 on fresh vegetables in 2020. The increased spending on fruits and vegetables to fulfill the daily essential intake of minerals and vitamins is expected to benefit the market. Additionally, the rising preference for organic food in the U.S.-owing increasing awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides, chemicals, and additives on human health, and the high per-capita income of consumers-is are expected to widen the opportunities for organic vegetables and fruits in the coming years.

U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. fruit & vegetables market based on product and distribution channel:

U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Dried Fruit & Vegetables Frozen Fruit & Vegetables

U.S. Fruit & Vegetables Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Grocery Stores Online Others



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Fruit & Vegetables market include

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

General Mills, Inc.

San Rafael Industries

Sysco Corp.

Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

