Vegan Cosmetics Market to Record Growth at 6.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Vegan Cosmetics Industry Overview

The global vegan cosmetics market size was valued at USD 15.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the rise of vegan consumerism all across the globe where consumers are against animal cruelty and are seeking cosmetics that do not contain any animal ingredients. Therefore, there is a shift in the cosmetics market mainly propelled by ethically conscious consumers opting for vegan products.

Vegan cosmetics are those products that do not include any animal ingredients such as beeswax, collagen, and others and are used for beautifying, maintaining hygiene, or changing or enhancing the appearance of consumers. Its major types include skin care, hair care, and color cosmetics products among various others. These products are easily accessible to consumers in the market through various distribution channels including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others.

Moreover, the rising trend of veganism has encouraged manufacturers to invest in research & development, to launch new products and their variants to cater to consumers looking for vegan products. For instance, in Feb 2021, G&M, an Australian beauty products manufacturer launched vegan cosmetics to tap into the growing market for the same, especially among millennial consumers.

Additionally, vegan cosmetics such as skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, and others are becoming an integral part of grooming among consumers, especially among Gen Z. This is owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of vegan cosmetics as they are chemical-free and environmentally friendly. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the growth of the industry. The pandemic disrupted production as well as sales of vegan cosmetics both through online and offline channels due to social distancing and stay-home policies. Demand for new orders from retailers had come to a standstill as major markets were under lockdown, which drastically altered the supply chains globally.

Furthermore, according to The Vegan Society, the number of consumers adopting veganism has risen by 350% in the U.K. as compared to a decade ago. Moreover, in the year 2018, Vegan cosmetics sales increased by 38% in the U.K. According to Vegan Avenue, many companies have divulged an increase in demand for such products. For instance, in the year 2019, Superdrug, one of the leading health & beauty retailers in the U.K. reported a 750% increase in demand for vegan cosmetics.

Vegan Cosmetics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegan cosmetics market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Vegan Cosmetics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Skin Care Hair Care Color Cosmetics Others

Vegan Cosmetics Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores E-commerce Others

Vegan Cosmetics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Vegan Cosmetics market include

Zuzu Luxe

Ecco Bella

Bare Blossom

Emma Jean Cosmetics

Modern Mineral Makeup

Arbonne, Pacifica

Nature’s Gate

Beauty Without Cruelty

Billy Jealousy

MuLondon Organic

