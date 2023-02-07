U.S. Newspaper Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Newspaper Industry Overview

The U.S. newspaper market size was valued at USD 19.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Consumer and advertising dollars are expected to continue migrating the internet, forcing publications to compete with the growing number of professional and mature-only outlets. Nevertheless, the industry’s decline is expected to slow as publishers adapt to the digital transition in the long term.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Newspaper Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in digital readership and subscriptions as consumers seek the most up-to-date information on the pandemic. Readership has increased most dramatically among the younger demographics. A Press Gazette analysis earlier this year found that America’s top 25 largest newspapers have lost 20% of their weekday print circulation since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Newsletters have become a prime driver of print and digital subscriptions, filing email databases with a wealth of valuable opt-in customers and attracting new advertisers while retaining the current ones. Subscribers/readers are already voicing their satisfaction with the limited content in newsletters. For example, USA Today alone offers more than 30 newsletters. They have a dedicated audience team with newsletter specialists to ensure their automated newsletters are on point.

America’s largest newspaper brands have switched much of their focus to building the digital subscription business in recent years. A trend that has become more pronounced over the past 18 months. But print remains an important revenue stream for the industry, both for circulation and advertising income. For instance, USA Today, owned by the regional press giant Gannett, launched a paywall recently and is seeking to build its digital revenues as print sales decline.

The Wall Street Journal remains America’s largest newspaper by some distance, with an average weekday circulation of nearly 800,000 between October 2020 and March 2021. But it has lost 21% of its print circulation since 2020. Like USA Today, the Journal’s circulation has been lost significantly by lost hotel sales.

The research by the Financial Times revealed that half of the US daily newspapers are now controlled by private equity, hedge funds, and other investment groups. In 2019, Gannett, US’s largest newspaper publisher, was acquired by New Media Investment Group, run by asset manager Fortress Investment Group. This practice of buying up the struggling newsrooms helps them turn a profit.

U.S. Newspaper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. newspaper market based on type, revenue generation type, and region.

U.S. Newspaper Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Digital Print Media

U.S. Newspaper Revenue Generation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Circulation Advertising



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Newspaper market include

The Wall Street Journal

Tribune Publishing

Gannett Co. Inc.

MediaNews Group. Inc.

News Corporation

New York Times Company

The Washington Post

New York Post

Los Angeles Times

Newsday

