Magneto Resistive Ram Market Worth US$ 12,876.2 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market size is USD 270.1 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 12,876.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 62.1%, from 2022 to 2030. The need for low-cost, small-size, power-efficient random-access memory technology has proliferated during the past decade in industrial, commercial, automotive, and defense systems, owing to the rapid implementation of computers. MRAM can withstand high radiation, operate in extreme temperature conditions, and are tamper-resistant, making them fit for military and industrial applications.

MRAM is used in battery-powered IoT wireless smart sensors applied in smart home devices, connected cars, and e-health devices to monitor, analyze, and provide real-time data. The increased adoption of IoT to enhance user experience due to advancements in 5G and connect IT devices is anticipated to contribute to the growth of MRAM in the future. As per the 2019 Strategy Analytics report, 38.6 billion devices will be connected by 2025 and 50 billion by 2030. Some segments, such as connected computing devices, are anticipated to witness low growth or decline, while others, such as media devices, would continue to expand steadily. Growth rates for connected vehicles and wearable devices are expected to remain positive, but volumes are modest relative to other segments.

The high adoption of smartphones worldwide has urged manufacturers to develop advanced RAM to reduce boot-up time and enhance memory space will offer high performance. It has expanded the number of key players to develop and mass-produce MRAM either in standalone or embedded design to gain the market in the future.

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Definition

Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) is a non-volatile random-access memory (RAM) method used for storing data bits using magnetic states instead of electrical charges in contrast to static random-access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), which both maintain data only for as long as power is applied.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Magneto Resistive RAM Market

The electronics devices are impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak, as China is the major supplier of raw materials and finished products. The industry faces price fluctuations, reduction in production, and disruption in the supply chain. The sales of prominent electronic companies had affected in 2020. This would hamper the market growth in the short run.

The pandemic affected many end-user industries across different nations, resulting in the shutdown of several business operations. For instance, lockdowns in India indicated shutting all sectors and activities. These lockdowns lead to a massive impact on every industry, with the majority of the businesses suffering losses.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, which negatively impacted the smartphone industries but spurred demand for server and PC memory for stay-at-home activities, 2020 was expected to be a year of recovery. Driven by important megatrends, like cloud computing, AI, and the IoT, the memory market experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade.

Global Magneto Resistive RAM Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increased use of MRAM in RFID Tags

With the growing use of edge computing across applications, such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), wearables, artificial intelligence, automotive, robotics, medical devices, and portable designs, the growth in high-speed, low-latency, non-volatile, low-power, and low-cost memory for applications, such as program storage and data backup, is increasing significantly. Here’s where the demand for MRAM is increasing at a rapid rate.

MRAMS finds significant applications in RFID tags used in hospitals. Multiple megabits of non-volatile memory are required by data loggers to accommodate the long-term accumulation of data. They are typically battery-powered but can also rely on energy harvesting for power and require low-power memory.

Passive RFID tags are among the most popularly used form of RFID, which is part of credit cards. These do not contain a battery but instead work by harvesting electromagnetic energy from the device used to read it. A new initiative by Arm named Project Triffid hopes to exploit characteristics of RFID tags for use in IoT applications. The company believes that it’s possible to embed a very low-power or even battery-less MCU suited for IoT applications inside of an RFID tag.

Challenges: High Design Cost with Electromagnetic Interface Problems

MRAM is among the several new non-volatile memory technologies targeting broad commercial availability; however, designing MRAM into chips and systems isn’t simple as adding other types of memory. MRAM device physics allows application for specific tuning by trading off retention for endurance and speed. The design of the critical magnetic tunnel junction and the surrounding circuitry will impact device characteristics.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can be attributed to electromagnetic spectrums, including radio, DC, and even microwave frequencies. Because electromagnetic emissions are produced by rapidly changing electrical currents, it is common for one object’s emissions to “interfere” with another. EMI compromises the performance of electrical equipment by obstructing and degrading data, and in some cases, completely losing data is there. This makes MRAM adoption difficult.

Major vendors in the market are looking to over the challenge by shielding the components. For instance, Everspin’s MRAM devices are built into packages with integrated magnetic shields that significantly protect locally strong magnetic fields. MRAM products are qualified and rated immune to magnetic fields up to a specified maximum.

Global Magneto Resistive RAM Market Segment

The study categorizes the magneto resistive RAM market based on type, offering, and application, at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Toggle MRAM

Spin-transfer Torque MRAM

By Offering Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Stand-alone

Embedded

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Other Applications

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

By type, the Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM is accounted for the largest market share

The global magneto resistive RAM market is divided into Toggle MRAM and Spin-transfer Torque MRAM. In 2021, the Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.2%. Spin-transfer torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) technology is an advanced type of MRAM that uses the magnetism of electron spin to offer non-volatile properties in chips. It combines the speed of SRAM and the non-volatility of flash with unlimited endurance. STT-MRAM has lower switching energy than Toggle MRAM and can reach higher densities, higher endurance, and faster write times. The technology also can become a leading storage technology as it is a high-performance memory that can scale well below 10nm and challenge the low cost of flash memory.

Several companies, including IBM, Avalanche Technologies, Samsung, Everspin, Spin Transfer Technologies, and Crocus, have focused on developing STT-MRAM chips to stay ahead of the competition. In September 2021, Avalanche Technology, a pMTJ STT-MRAM developer, announced that it had signed an agreement with LinearASICs to develop companion chipsets to offer a complete portfolio of Space Grade products with SPI and DDR interfaces, based on the company’s 1Gb Space Grade MRAM. These chipsets were available as standalone devices or integrated modules through Avalanche.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global magneto resistive RAM market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific had the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 63.5% during the projected period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to economic growth in developing countries such as China and India.

North America accounted for the second-largest market of 26.7% in the global market of magneto resistive RAM. MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory) is one of several emerging non-volatile memory technologies aiming for broad commercial availability, and it’s perfect for automotive applications. MRAM measures and records sensor data for fuel injection, ignition, braking, and acceleration. The engine control unit (ECU) can fine-tune the cars based on this data to run at top performance for the individual rider, specific course, and unique race conditions. The United States is one of the world’s top vehicle producers and consumers. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the car sector in the United States sold around 14.5 million light vehicle units in 2020; this figure also includes retail sales of about 3.4 million autos and more than 11 million light truck units.

Key Market Players

Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Major copmanies in the global market of magneto resistive RAM are Avalanche Technology Inc., NVE Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Crocus Nano Electronics LLC., Everspin Technologies Inc., HFC Semiconductor Corporation, Tower Semiconductor, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Spin Transfer Technologies, and Numem Inc.