Network Optimization Services Market Size to Reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2030

The global network optimization market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030 by registering a CAGR of 16.1 % from 2022 to 2030. Network optimization's primary goal is to provide users with the best possible network experience. Network performance optimization is vital as the interconnected real-time world is fully dependent on the available, secure, and reliable transfer of data.

Network optimization is critical for end-user experience, cutting down business costs, and improving employee productivity. For instance, when the network has latency, a website or online application can take longer time to load. In other instances, delay, jitter, or packet loss can impact technologies such as databases or VoIP. Poor bandwidth allocation can also impact employee productivity and end-user experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the network optimization services market, owing to a significant change toward adopting online and digital platforms and work-from-home policies, which resulted in an increased load on enterprise network architecture and a rise in the number of cyber threats and cyber-attacks.

Definition of Global Network Optimization Services Market

Network optimization is a technology used to improve network performance. Various tools and techniques can monitor and improve network performance, such as global load balancing, minimizing latency, bandwidth management, and packet loss monitoring. With the advancements in cloud computing services, applications are being delivered over the public internet and private data centers.

Global Network Optimization Services Market Dynamics

Drivers : Demand for VoIP services across enterprises

Technology that allows you to do voice calls over the internet rather than a traditional phone line is a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). Several concepts, such as broadband access, IP telephony, telephone, telephony, high-speed, Internet wake-up services, were associated with VoIP service. VoIP services transfer calls to a compatible local area network using IP technologies.

With the rising demand for VoIP services necessitating a massive amount of high-speed Internet connectivity, businesses that have a significant impact on demand are optimizing their network to improve operational efficiency.

Restraints : Lack of awareness of benefits of network optimization service

In developing countries, companies still do not understand the benefits of the network and optimizing services. Companies’ network optimization services can help one have faster data transfer speeds, including recovery, disaster recovery, competence, transfer massive data, reduce bandwidth costs, and respond to time constraints of several interactive applications such as software and database applications. Therefore, a lack of awareness about the benefits of network optimization services is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Opportunities : Significant leap in WAN and RAN optimization technology

Advancements in technologies for WAN and RAN optimization help in the transmission of abundant data and solution of data traffic, which help in the network optimization growth across the globe and provide opportunities for the market’s growth during the forecast period. The network optimization can cope with real-time applications, which is at the core of the video and Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) and pre-population of on-demand video streaming and other features. These factors aid to the benefits provided by network optimization technology, and thus there is a growing demand for it in enterprises irrespective of its field of operation.

Scope of the Global Network Optimization Services Market Research Report

The study categorizes the network optimization services market based on service, organization size, industry vertical, deployment type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Service Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Implementation

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Telecom

Government and Defense

Others Transportation and Logistics Travel and Tourism Manufacturing Consumer Goods and Retail Media and Entertainment Energy and Utility Healthcare and Life Sciences Education Information Technology (IT)



By Application Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Local Networks Optimization

WAN Optimization

RAN Optimization

Data Center Optimization

By Deployment Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

On-premises

Cloud

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The implementation segment was the highest contributor to the market

On the basis of service, the network optimization services market is divided into implementation, consulting, support and maintenance. The implementation segment was the highest contributor to the market, with 43.8% of the market share. Implementation services are provided in the form of operations that deal with implementing network optimization services at the client end. The network implementation service includes all hardware and software implementations in the network that need highly specialized skills and expertise. Furthermore, these services are either handled within the organization or outsourced and handled by a third party. Implementation services include the setup of tools and a control center, technical troubleshooting, and basic employee training on the equipment and its capabilities. These services are offered to various large & medium-sized business enterprises, government agencies and organizations, and individual consumers. These services are offered to different clients on varying scales and costs, which may require different implementation methods.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Region-wise, the global market of network optimization services is analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) region is currently one of the fastest-growing network optimization services markets. India, Australia, Japan, and China are four of the most important contributors to the growth of APAC’s network optimization services market. Network optimization is a technique used to improve performance in a certain area. Optimization of the network is the major factor contributing to the effective and efficient management of information systems. Technology plays a very important role, and it continues to evolve at an exponential rate.

The market in Asia is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for IP-video and disruption, particularly in China, India, and Japan. Many programs, which can be used by enterprises to be converted into a web-based version, will ensure the availability of external staff of the company. This is one of the most important factors that led to the market’s growth in this region. Cloud-based and network optimization solutions are gaining market share due to the adoption of leading-edge technologies. Despite the disadvantages, the benefits of on-premise solutions, including the maintenance of the system & the data and processing of the dedicated staff, are the need for high-quality infrastructure and high operating costs. This factor also drives the market in this region.

Key Market Players

Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Major players operating in the market include Circadence, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., InfoVista, NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., Nokia Corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, and ZTE Corporation.