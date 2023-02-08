Mems Microphones Market Size to Reach US$ 2,183.0 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global MEMS microphones market size was valued at USD 1,444.2 million in 2021. It is expected to reach a value of USD 2,183.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. MEMS Microphones are smaller versions of conventional microphones that target all the audio applications where small size, reliability, high sound quality, and affordability are key requirements. The study on MEMS Microphones characterizes the global MEMS microphone market based on product SNR Range, type, signal type, and application.

As part of the other industries, industrial, medical, smart cities, and military applications are considered. The consumer electronics segment covers products such as smartphones, smart speakers, smart TVs, voice-enabled remote controls, and other consumer electronics except for earphones. In the case of the Earphones segment, it covers the global share of both wired and wireless earphones that use MEMS microphones. Wearables & IoT Devices, Smartwatches, fitness trackers, wearable cameras, smart glasses, and other wearables equipped with MEMS Microphones are considered.

Scope of the Global MEMS Microphones Market

The study categorizes the MEMS microphones market based on SNR range, product type, signal type, application at the regional and global levels.

By SNR Range Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Low SNR (<60dB)

Medium SNR (60-65 dB)

High and Very High SNR (> 64 dB)

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Capacitive

Piezoresistive

By Signal Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Analog

Digital

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Electronics and Accessories

Earphones

Wearables and IoT Devices

Head-mounted Displays (AR, VR, MR)

Automotive

Other Applications

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The medium SNR (60-65 dB) segment is accounted for the largest market share by SNR range

Based on the SNR range, the global MEMS microphones market is divided into low SNR, medium SNR, high, and very high SNR. In 2021, the medium SNR (60-65 dB) segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.1% in the global MEMS microphones market. The MEMS microphones are steadily becoming more powerful and space-efficient, and their audio data quality is currently equal to or better than the previous electret condenser microphones. Together with their low cost and small-form-factor, these characteristics make them ideal for wireless applications in consumer products and wireless sensor networks.

MEMS microphones are small and consumers less power than electronic condenser microphones but fall behind in SNR. It is used in smartphones, tablets, ear mics, and artificial intelligence speakers. In 2020, DB HiTek successfully developed a high-performance microphone based on MEMS technology with signal to noise ratio (SNR) of 65dB. Additional applications include hearing aids, automotive, virtual reality, headsets, smart home, and IoT. As the quality of MEMS microphones continues to improve, new applications such as far-field and directional audio are emerging.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global MEMS microphones market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global MEMS microphones market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. With the large market of consumer electronics, wearables, and smart home devices, especially in the united states, the region will likely provide significant opportunities for the market vendors. The United States is one of the largest adopters of head-mounted displays (HMD) with a strong share of HMD manufacturers. To enhance user experience, HMD manufacturers are likely to implement MEMS microphones in the devices, and the chances are that the density of microphones per device is increased.

Key Market Players

The MEMS microphones market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC, Goertek Inc., AAC Technologies, New Japan Radio Company Ltd (Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.), TDK Corporation?, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hosiden Corporation, Omron Corporation, NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Zilltek Technology Corporation, Solid State System, and Memsensing Microsystems.