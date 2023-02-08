Food Release Agents Market Size to Reach US$ 855.9 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global release agents market size was USD 697.0 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 855.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.6%, during the period of 2022-2030. The term “food grade release agent” is used to describe ingredients used in food production and the quality of the equipment used. Silicone, when properly treated, can be used as a food-grade release agent in the food manufacturing process. It can withstand high temperatures and acidic environments without releasing harmful chemicals into the food.

Organic food release agents have gained some traction in recent years, as people have become more interested in all things organic. Organic food is made from vegetables and is certified according to USDA guidelines. Many bakeries, businesses, and factories use organic food release agents because they are considered even healthier and safer than chemical release agents.

Chemical food grade release agents, on the other hand, are used for industrial purposes. Even in small bakeries, food-grade release agents are used because dough tends to stick to surfaces, causing it to burn and waste. Bakery paper is typically coated with cured silicone-based release agents and sold in stores.

Global Food Release Agents Market Definition

Release agents, or parting agents, are used in production facilities as barriers between the product and the belt, mold, or pan. A release agent is used to coat the surface where the product will be sitting to not stick to the surface due to the high temperatures and chemicals.

Global Food Release Agents Market Dynamics

Drivers : Wide Application and Functionality

With the change in people’s lifestyles, busy schedules, and health concerns worldwide, people are inclining towards processed foods for food safety and storage. Processed food such as dried, canned, cooked, frozen food needs some release agents that separate food from the pan, tray, and other packaging materials.

Release agents such as white acetylated, monoglycerides, stearic acid, mineral oils, and polyethylene glycols are applied for food processing equipment, especially for assemblies that directly contact the food substances. The release agent is an essential component in the baking procedure, with various physical properties used for different baking process stages. It is important to properly select a release agent to provide a thin, consistent oil film around the processed food.

Restraints : Strict Regulations and Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

International bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Committee on the Environment, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Public Health, Food Safety (EU), and National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA), are associated with food safety regulations.

These organizations have control over different chemicals and materials used in food processing, directly or indirectly. As release agents used for bakery applications come in contact with the food product surface, they have to follow to food safety regulations. The USFDA has issued the list of substances and their quantity allowed in food processing.

Scope of the Global Food Release Agents Market Research Report

The study categorizes the food release agents market based on category and application at the regional and global levels.

By Category Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Synthetic

Bio-Based

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bakery

Confectionery

Meat and Meat Product

Beverages

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The bio-based segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by category

Based on category, the global food release agents market is divided into synthetic and bio-based. In 2021, the bio-based segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.2% in the global food release agents market. In the food industry, the trend of using release agents such as vegetable oils, which contain natural ingredients, is rising, particularly in developed regions. Edible oils, typically vegetable oils such as soybean oil, corn oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, peanut oil, safflower oil, cottonseed oil, and palm oil, have been used in the food industry for many years. The other type of bio-based food release agents with application in the food industry includes glycerides and other animal fat derivatives.

Ingredient labeling has become mandatory in developed economies due to increased consumer awareness. This has brought about a change in the manufacturers’ use of ingredients for production, with several manufacturers preferring natural and organic food additives over synthetic alternatives.

South America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global food release agents market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, South America is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global food release agents market during the forecast period. In Brazil, Bread producers focus on producing low carbohydrate bread and adding wheat protein and fiber. With the launch of new bread products, the demand for food release agents will also grow in the coming years. New product development in the bakery and confectionery industry with new flavors and nutritional ingredients will likely accelerate growth in the food release agents market.

Moreover, In Argentina, bakery products have served as basic food items for human nutrition for a long time. With the rising demand for convenience foods and consumer preferences for appealing, tasty, and textured delicacies, confectionery and bakery products are increasing.

Key Market Players

The food release agents market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Limited?, IFC Solutions, Par-Way Tryson?, Lasenor Emul SL, Avatar Corporation?, Maverik Oils LLC, The Bakels Group, Vantage Specialty Chemicals?, Bundy Baking Solutions, DÜBÖR Groneweg GmbH & Co. KG?, and Cargill Incorporated.