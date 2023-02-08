Airborne Isr Market Size to Reach US$ 9.44 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market size is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4%, to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2030 from USD 6.6 billion in 2021. The growing military spending of many countries is fueling the development and procurement of new and advanced airborne ISR systems. The market studied is likely to grow steadily due to the growing demand for enhanced ISR capabilities for various manned and unmanned airborne systems. As threats for the countries become higher, enhancing the militaries’ situational awareness and ISR capabilities becomes important for every country.

The increasing focus on miniaturization and improving the accuracy of the ISR systems and payloads are propelling their utilization across all platforms. Their high reliability and availability at low costs have propelled militaries to procure these systems in abundance. As new threats emerge, these systems have become an integral part of military preparedness due to their utility.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/airborne-isr-market

Rapid developments in technology are breeding disruptive technologies in the defense industry. The current focus is on incorporating technologies like AI and machine learning into the ISR platforms. Militaries are also focusing on shifting toward open architecture ISR system. Several industry players are now focusing on developing platforms like High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) that offer significant advantages compared to traditional intelligence gathering platforms.

Global Airborne ISR Market Definition

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is an integrated intelligence and operations function defined as a coordinated acquisition, processing, and provision of accurate, relevant, and timely information and intelligence to support the defense force’s decision-making process. ISR systems integrated on-board airborne platforms, such as aircraft, UAVs, HAPS, and aerostat systems.

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is an integrated intelligence and operations function that provide accurate, relevant, and timely information to support the defense force’s decision-making process

Global Airborne ISR Market Dynamics

Drivers : Development of New Technologies to Enhance the Military ISR Capabilities

Growing asymmetric threat environments globally necessitates the need for more advanced ISR capabilities for militaries. There is a growing need to integrate different systems to work together to create enterprise-like systems that provide a broader view of the entire ISR spectrum. The focus of many militaries has now shifted toward real-time intelligence gathering and enhanced situational awareness.

Companies are working toward incorporating advanced technologies in different modalities, like EO/IR systems, RADAR systems, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems, into the ISR payloads to obtain multi-mission data gathering capabilities every time and in all environments.

Challenges: Design Challenges and Technological Constraints

Although technological advancements in the ISR industry are growing like never before, the increasing ISR data is presenting a host of challenges for the militaries and the players in the industry. As new surveillance capabilities emerge, the integration of newer technologies into existing systems can be challenging, both in terms of technological compatibility and the interoperability of a wide range of technologies.

Increased focus on new technologies like long-endurance UAVs made interoperability between platforms, such as satellites and drones, and that among different domains more of a challenge due to limited availability on the frequency spectrum and on-board processors. The ability of these systems to collect and transmit actionable data in real-time is overbearing for the military.

Global Airborne ISR Market Research Report Segmentation

The global market of Airborne ISR has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/airborne-isr-market?opt=2950

By Type Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Manned

Unmanned

By Application Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Maritime Patrol

Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

Airborne Early Warnings (AEW)

Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT)

By Region Outlook (Revenue , USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The manned segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/airborne-isr-market

The global airborne ISR market is divided into manned and unmanned based on type. In 2021, the manned segment accounted for the largest market share of 71.2% in the global airborne ISR market. The manned ISR systems are used to synchronize the planning and operation of the components of this ISR enterprise, plus analysis and production capabilities, to enable current and future operations. Several countries are keenly investing toward upgrading their airborne ISR capabilities through new procurement or modernization of their existing fleet.

France’s defense procurement agency (the DGA) is leading the way through an ambitious program of upgrades to its aging ATL2 fleet. As of December 2020, the second Beechcraft King Air 350-based ISR platform was delivered to the French defense services.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global airborne ISR market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global airborne ISR market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. In Asia Pacific, India had the largest market share of 25.0%. India has tensions and strained relations with its neighboring countries, Pakistan and China, along its borders. This situation demands the possession of a persistent ISR capability along its land-based borders.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/airborne-isr-market

Also, with the emergence of the world’s major energy and trade routes through the Indian Ocean, several maritime security threats, such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, illegal immigration, and smuggling of arms and drugs, have emerged over the years. These issues, along with the growing focus of China on the Indian Ocean region, demand continuous maritime patrol and surveillance.

Key Market Players

Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Currently, BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, L-3 Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, The Boeing Co., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., and Thales S.A. are some of the leading players operating in the global airborne ISR market.