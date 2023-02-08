Military Radars Market to cross a valuation of US$ 22.5 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global military radars market size was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2021, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching USD 22.5 billion by 2030. The nature of warfare has changed in recent years, with the advent of more lethal, agile, and untraceable threats with autonomous capabilities. As threats increase, countries are compelled to safeguard their territories from potential adversaries at any cost. As a result, the emphasis on enhancing radar capabilities is increasing, as radars are the first line for perennial detection of intruders over a vast area.

Radar systems manufacturers are upgrading their existing infrastructure to boost the global supply chain, and R&D efforts are being divested to produce more advanced radar systems with additional capacities and capabilities. The growing capabilities of stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles, and the growing requirements for lightweight radar systems with lower procurement and operating costs are expected to drive the development of newer generation radar systems.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/military-radars-market

Rapidly emerging technologies have substantially altered the balance of power in recent years. The market is expected to grow primarily due to the growth in air-based threats and increasing defense expenditures that facilitate both procurement and R&D of newer technologies. However, the growth of the market in developing economies is subjective to several associative factors, such as allocation of funds, which can be affected in the short term in these countries due to the economic turndown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the high costs involved in the radar-related projects that may eventually lead to program delays and cancellations.

Global Military Radars Market Definition

Armed forces use military radars to monitor movements, find targets, and direct weapons or countermeasures against them. Military radars are used for navigation and weather radars.

Development, procurement, and maintenance of radar platforms and systems demand huge defense spending from the countries. With growing national security threats, several countries are spending huge amounts toward procuring and upgrading such equipment by absorbing significant portions of their defense spending. Thus, the growth in defense spending is currently the prime driver for growth of the market studied.

Global Military Radars Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising Defense Expenditure

Owing to profound changes in the international strategic landscape, the configuration of international security systems has been undermined by growing hegemonism, unilateralism, and power politics, which have fueled several ongoing global conflicts. Uncertainties in territorial rights between many countries, like the Saudi-Iran Cold War in the Middle East, and the disputed territorial claims between nations in the Asia-Pacific, are among the major causes disturbing the geopolitical scenario. In such situations, the most common reaction by governments is to increase their military spending to improve security in their respective countries.

High-end weapon systems, such as missiles, are developed and used by adversaries. To counter these systems, several countries are increasing their defense expenditure to safeguard their borders with new radar systems as a defense against these weapons. Countries are also increasing their R&D spending to develop various radar and air defense systems.

Restraints : High Cost of Procurement and Development of Radar Systems

A significant amount of defense spending is vital for any procurement or modernization program. Military acquisition efforts must simultaneously develop advanced solutions to improve reliability and capability while maintaining long-lead-time improvement programs. Modernization or procurement of advanced military radars requires significant funding as they incorporate sophisticated technologies that enhance the systems’ overall cost.

Though the overall global defense spending is witnessing an increasing trend, the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented factor, sent shockwaves to an already struggling global economy. Though major defense spending nations did not reduce their defense budgets in 2020 and remained committed to sustaining their military capabilities, the financial dent caused by the lockdowns and enhanced spending on healthcare may force the governments of developing countries to realign their financial priorities in the short term by imposing defense budget cuts.

Scope of the Global Military Radars Market

The study categorizes the military radars market based on platform, component, end-users, frequency modulations, technology, product type, frequency, range, and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/military-radars-market?opt=2950

By Platform Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Ground-based

Naval

Airborne

Space

By Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Power amplifier

Duplexer

Digital Signal Processor

Graphical User Interface

Stabilization System

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Navy

Army

Air Force

Space

By Waveform/frequency modulations Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

Doppler

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Software-Defined Radar (SDR) Phased-Array Radar AESA PESA MIMO

Quantum Radar

Traditional/Noise Radar

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning Radar

Tracking & Fire Control Radar

Multi-Function Radar

Weapon Locating & C-RAM Radar

Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar

Air Traffic Control Radar

Weather Radar

Airborne Moving-Target Indicator (MTI) Radar

Counter-Drone Radar

Others

By Frequency Band Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

HF/VHF/UHF-band

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Multi-band

By Range Band Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Very short Range (< 10 Km)

Short Range (10-50 Km)

Medium Range (50-200 km)

Long Range(200-500 km)

Very Long Range (> 500 km)

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Air and Missile Defense

ISR

Navigation and Weapon Guidance

Space Situational Awareness

Other Applications

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The Ground-based segment accounts for the largest market share, by platform

By platform, the global military radars market is divided into ground-based, naval, airborne, and space. In 2021, the ground-based accounted for the largest market share of 42.0% in the global military radars market. Ground-based radars are used for round surveillance, missile control, fire control, air traffic control (ATC), moving target indication (MTI), weapons location, and vehicle search. Modern ground-based radar systems are transportable by personnel as well as by vehicles. Ground-penetrating radars are also mounted on the front side of military vehicles to detect improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/military-radars-market

The plethora of uses has encouraged the adoption of such radar systems by global military forces, resulting in enhanced demand and several new contracts. Moreover, Technologically advanced land-based air defense systems are being developed and procured by various countries worldwide. Radars are an integral part of the systems as they are used in conjunction with other EO/IR systems to detect incoming hostile missiles or aircraft.

Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest-growing region

Based on the regions, the global military radars market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.8% in the global military radars market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. Radars are an integral part of the systems as they are used in conjunction with other EO/IR systems to detect incoming hostile missiles or aircraft.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/military-radars-market

Moreover, India is the third-largest military spender globally, after the United States and China. The Indian Air Force emphasizes a large-scale fleet modernization in its quest to transform itself into a formidable world-class air force with full-spectrum capabilities to meet the ever-growing security challenges and face multiple threats. Furthermore, Japan is expected to procure more P-1 aircraft with improved detection/discernment capabilities, flight performance, information-processing capabilities, and attack capabilities over the coming years to replace the aging P-3C fleet, and it is also striving to receive export orders for the aircraft. P-1 is Japan’s first purpose-built military maritime patrol aircraft.

Key Market Players

Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Currently, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA, Airbus SE, FLIR Systems Inc., HENSOLDT, QinetiQ Group PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., ASELSAN A.S., SRC, Inc., and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are some of the leading players operating in the global military radars market.