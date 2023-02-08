Mobile Analytics Market to cross a valuation of US$ 22.0 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global mobile analytics market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2 % from 2022 to 2030. Understanding user behavior is the goal of mobile analytics, which aims to increase engagement, conversion, and retention. Mobile analytics covers the mobile web and native iOS and Android apps. Various tools are available on the market, depending on the use case, to assist companies in understanding how users interact with their mobile applications.

These use cases can be classified into multiple categories such as marketing analytics (user acquisition and conversion), product analytics (user engagement and retention), and performance analytics (application performance, i.e., load times, errors, and crashes). Mobile analytics typically track page views, visits, visitors, source data, strings of actions, location device information, login/logout, custom event data, etc.

Further, mobile analytics, which depends on apps, is far more convenient and accurate than traditional web-based analytics platforms. As most mobile analytics tools rely on an SDK to track user activity, vendors can track custom events using a variety of codes, depending on the operating system.

Global Mobile Analytics Market Definition

Mobile analytics solutions are useful in identifying the meaningful patterns in data exclusively generated from mobile sources such as mobile platforms, mobile applications, and mobile internet browsing. In the current market scenario, various organizations use mobile analytics to describe different types of data discovery.

Global Mobile Analytics Market Covid-19 Impact

Multiple industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including mobile marketing and advertising. Companies have reduced their marketing spending in the short term until the situation improves. However, with end-users being indoors and preferring to consume content primarily on their mobile phones or television, the shift of advertising budget from traditional marketing like print and outdoor activities to digital and mobile marketing will see a spike in the future. Distancing from social media has a positive impact on mobile marketing analytics.

Global Mobile Analytics Market Dynamics

Drivers : Smartphone Revolution to Generate Enormous Data

According to Snowplow Analytics, mobile activity has enormously increased since the iPhone’s release in 2007. Mobile device usage has witnessed double-digit growth every year. Usage data shows that in 2016, the mobile internet overtook desktop internet usage. In early 2020, Google announced mobile-first indexing, switching their algorithm for indexing and ranking all content on the internet to be mobile-first. The increase in the usage of smartphones and the development of multiple mobile-based applications led to the increased adoption of mobile analytics.

Globally, improved device capabilities, an increase in data-intensive content, and more and more data consumption due to continuous developments in the performance of deployed networks contribute to increase in the mobile data traffic per smartphone. Multiple Asia-Pacific countries such as India are witnessing massive growth in smartphone users, including growth in rural areas and increasing average usage per smartphone.

Challenges: Challenges Regarding Security Breach

The mobile advertising ecosystem, which includes ad companies (along with related analytics services), app developers, ad campaign companies, and mobile users, has grown into a significant economic force. Targeted ads are increasingly being served based on user data collected by apps. This could lead to potential privacy risks resulting from third-party data collection.

The market faces a significant challenge because of data leakage from mobile applications. Leaked data infringes on users’ privacy and can be used by cybercriminals to carry out additional attacks, such as tracking a phone’s location or retrieving called numbers. Leaking data is the process of transferring data from a user’s device without their knowledge and collecting it at the receiver’s end, potentially exposing the data to third parties on the transmission channel.

Global Mobile Analytics Market Research Report Segmentation

The study categorizes the mobile analytics market based on type, deployment, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Application Analytics

Campaign Analytics

Service Analytics

By Deployment Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Cloud

On-premise

By End-Users Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Retail

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Verticals

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The campaign analytics segment accounted for the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the global mobile analytics market is divided into application analytics, campaign analytics, and service analytics. In 2021, campaign analytics accounted for the largest market share of 51.2% in the global market of mobile analytics. The data linked to the results of marketing campaigns is known as campaign analytics. Marketing may send out promotional emails or use social media to reach out to customers. It is vital to study and test many indicators to determine the ROI of these marketing activities.

Every company, brand, or agency will take a different approach to the end of a campaign, with some going into great detail and others taking a much broader view. However, while some digital campaigns are straightforward, utilizing only one or two channels, others are more complex and multifaceted.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 25.3% in the global mobile analytics market during the forecast period. In China, mobile operators have introduced energy management solutions that leverage AI and advanced data analytics to optimize energy consumption. AI can aid operators to increase energy efficiency and deal with augmented data traffic in the 5G era in terms of network planning and optimization. Operators are also working with vendor partners to trial and deploy energy-saving technologies, with the prospective to significantly save costs and enhance energy efficiency.

Key Market Players

The mobile analytics market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as OpenText Corporation, Facebook Inc., GoodData Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Contentsquare SaaS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corp, Adobe Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and AppsFlyer Ltd.