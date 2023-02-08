Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Size to Reach US$ 96.6 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global epilepsy monitoring device market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. Further, the market is witnessing high growth in market share from USD 61.5 billion in 2021 to USD 96.6 billion by 2030. Epilepsy monitoring device is used to diagnose brain abnormities through different devices. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, about 3.4 million Americans, including 470,000 children, live with epilepsy. Moreover, according to the National Health Institute, about 35 % don’t respond to medication to control seizures. Many devices have been launched in the last decades, such as mHealth wearable SmartWatch Inspyre™ for the Apple Watch. mHealth wearable is used for tracking epileptic seizures and alerts the care teams. This improves the safety of the patient.

Furthermore, growing awareness about epilepsy and increased use of monitoring devices are fueling the market growth. However, diagnostic challenges to hamper global epilepsy monitoring devices market. Accurately diagnosing epilepsy is challenging because clinicians rarely have the opportunity to observe seizures, and there are many types of seizures and epilepsy syndromes with differing appearances. Furthermore, technological advancements in monitoring devices provide market participants with expansion opportunities. Individuals who have infrequent seizures or who have more than one type of seizure may benefit from improved visualization of seizures through digital cameras with video capabilities and video monitoring in the home.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/epilepsy-monitoring-device-market

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Definition

Epilepsy Monitoring Device is a specialized unit in the hospital where a patient is admitted for 3-5 days to monitor brain activity using EEG and Video continuously.

The growing preference for ambulatory healthcare, increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, growing demand for continuous monitoring, increased use of wearables, and rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases such as epilepsy are all driving the growth of the epilepsy monitoring devices market.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market

The impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on Epilepsy monitoring device manufacturing industries is expected to hit severely as more countries resort to lockdown to control the spread of the disease. As of 16th April 2020, the number of cases of COVID 19 disease crossed 2 million and resulted in 127,000 deaths. The pandemic caused around one-third of the population under lockdown. Around 184 countries are affected by the COVID 19 outbreak. The key reason for the spread of the disease is the interconnected global economy. However, the pandemic has caused an exponential demand for healthcare products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and diagnostic devices. In contrast, the sale of companies whose products rely heavily on elective and non-essential procedures is expected to be hurt censoriously. Many such companies have either withdrawn or revised their financial guideline for 2020.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising cases of epilepsy worldwide

Epilepsy is a non-communicable chronic disease of the brain that affects people of all ages. As per WHO, epilepsy is one of the common neurological diseases worldwide. The number of patients who have epilepsy is approximately 50 million cases globally. According to WHO estimates, the proportion of patients with active epilepsy ranges from 4 to 10 per 1000 people at any particular time. In high-income countries, the proportion is lower, with an estimated 48 per 100 000 persons diagnosed with epilepsy each year. In low-income countries, the proportion is high, estimated at around 139 per 100,000. Such a huge prevalence of the disease creates a major burden in seizure-related disability, stigma, mortality, comorbidities, and costs, increasing the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices.

Challenges : Diagnostic challenges to hamper global epilepsy monitoring devices market

Upon referral to epilepsy centers, up to 40% of patients diagnosed with refractory epilepsy are found to have been misdiagnosed due to clinicians rarely having the opportunity to observe seizures and because there are many different types of seizures and epilepsy syndromes with different appearances, accurately diagnosing epilepsy can be difficult. Epilepsy is usually diagnosed based on a patient’s self-report of seizures or a family member’s report of seizures, as well as the patient’s medical history. This is complicated by the fact that several medical conditions that are not epilepsy can look like seizures. Diagnostic tests provide relevant information, usually starting with the electroencephalogram (EEG). However, because an EEG typically lasts 20 to 45 minutes, it will rarely coincide with a seizure. Furthermore, in around half of persons with epilepsy, the initial EEG may not show evidence of seizures. More work is needed to develop drugs or other treatments to lessen the burden of uncontrolled seizures.

Scope of the Global Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market

The study categorizes the epilepsy monitoring device market based on product and end-users at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/epilepsy-monitoring-device-market?opt=2950

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Conventional Devices

Wearable Devices Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Monitoring Devices EEG Devices Standard EEG Video EEG Others/Ambulatory EEG EMG Devices MEG Devices Other Monitoring Devices



By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The conventional devices segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/epilepsy-monitoring-device-market

Based on the product, the global epilepsy monitoring device market is segmented into conventional devices and wearable devices. In 2021, the conventional devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 80.1% in the global epilepsy monitoring device market. Conventional epilepsy monitoring devices are used mainly in hospital settings and consist of hardware and software solutions that allow physicians to understand the results efficiently. The growth of this segment has also been influenced by the adoption of conventional devices in clinics, the demand for epilepsy monitoring in clinical trials, and the reimbursement for EEG procedures in developed countries. The high application of these devices in critical care is a significant factor contributing to its high revenue share. Furthermore, significant advances in technology aimed toward improving the accuracy of conventional epilepsy monitoring devices have presented lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the epilepsy monitoring devices market. The increasing awareness of mental health and the growing target patient population is one of the most significant factors that will favor these devices’ growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global epilepsy monitoring device market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period because of increasing cases of epilepsy along with untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. The Asia Pacific Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market is rapidly expanding due to the growth epilepsy patient pool in the region. As per WHO, Epilepsy affects about 1% of the population of the South-East Asia Region alone; thus, there are more than 15 million people with epilepsy in the region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/epilepsy-monitoring-device-market

Countries such as Japan and the Republic of Korea have significant aging populations in the Asia Pacific. Over a third of the population is anticipated to be 60 years or older by 2050. In contrast, in North and Central Asia, one in four persons will be 60 years or older. The high possibility of epilepsy among the population and high spending capacity on healthcare needs are expected to propel the demand for Epilepsy Monitoring Devices in Asian countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Australia.

Key Market Players

The leading players in the market include Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, LivaNova, PLC, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Empatica Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share.