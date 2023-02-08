Dental Handpieces Market Size to Reach US$ 2,274.3 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global dental handpieces market size is expected to grow from USD 1,563.0 million in 2021 to USD 2,274.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. A dental handpiece is a mechanical device that supports dentists to maintain the balance of command and control for novel restorative and endodontic procedures. The dental handpiece is stated as a dental engine or dental drill. Furthermore, they are normally used for dental procedures to remove tooth structures, shape teeth, clean teeth, and polish. In the past few years, dental healthcare is witnessing a speedy upsurge in adopting branded and technologically improved products. In addition, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cavities are one of the most common chronic situations reported in the US. However, there has been a surge in dentistry programs sponsored by various government and commercial organizations, resulting in an increase in the use of dental handpieces all over the world.

The dental handpieces market is driven by increased demand for cosmetic procedures by patients of all groups. The growth in demand has been fuelled mainly by two groups of patients, millennials and baby boomers, with millennial accounting for a growing portion. Also contributing to the growth are advances in digital technologies and the increasing number of practices offering procedures to create attractive smiles. Also, the popular media, especially television, influence social norms concerning people’s appearance is likely to impact the demand for various aesthetic dental procedures. Moreover, aesthetic dental services are in high demand because consumers are willing to invest in their appearance. Additionally, growing demand for implants, veneers, direct bonding, orthodontics, periodontal plastic surgery, porcelain crowns, fixed bridges, teeth whitening, and tooth-colored fillings will exponentially fuel the dental handpieces market.

Global Dental Handpieces Market Definition

A dental handpiece is an instrument for holding dental burs to remove tooth structure or to smooth and polish restorative materials. Handpiece rotations have been measured in rotations per second. Handpieces may be powered by an air turbine or electric motor and are characterized as high or low depending on their rotational speed.

Global Dental Handpieces Market Covid-19 Impact

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has challenged dental health professions and systems and has evoked different reaction speeds and types of response worldwide. The impact of COVID-19 on the dental market is seen more severe in Europe and the U.S countries. All routine dental care has been suspended in nations experiencing COVID-19 disease during the pandemic period.

Many dental events throughout Europe have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company Exocad, which Align Technology recently acquired, announced its Insights 2020 event would be pushed back from mid-March to September. In the meantime, the third congress of the European Aligner Society, which was set to take place in Malta from 19 to 21 March, has been moved to November.

Global Dental Handpieces Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising incidence of dental diseases and growing dental tourism

Oral disorders afflict an estimated 3.5 billion people globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, with caries of permanent teeth being the most frequent condition. Furthermore, it is projected that 2.3 billion people worldwide suffer from permanent tooth decay, with over 530 million children suffering from primary tooth decay. Oral diseases are highly prevalent globally, posing a very serious public health challenge. Due to demographic changes, including population growth and aging, the cumulative burden of oral conditions increases dramatically. In addition to this, sugar, alcohol, and tobacco consumption underlying social and commercial determinants are risk factors associated with oral diseases. Moreover, dental tourism, an increasing trend facilitated by the ease of travel, information, and trade in the wake of globalization, has developed into a major revenue stream in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region and may contribute to increased demand for dental headpieces.

Restraints : Lack of reimbursement policies and lack of awareness regarding oral health problems

As they lack the health care knowledge and financial resources to seek treatment, most of those impacted by the oral disease are from lower-income groups. Even in developed countries such as the US Medicares, the national health insurance program for older adults and younger beneficiaries with disabilities does not cover routine dental care. The majority of people have no dental coverage at all. Limited or no dental insurance coverage can result in relatively high out-of-pocket costs for some and foregone oral health care for others. Also, the policies do not cover routine preventive dental services such as exams, cleanings, x-rays, or minor and major vital services such as fillings, crowns, or dentures.

Global Dental Handpieces Market Research Report Segmentation

The study categorizes the dental handpieces market based on product, speed, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hybrid Air-electric Handpieces

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

By Speed Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

High-speed

Low-speed

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The air-driven handpieces segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product

Based on product, the market is divided into hybrid air-electric handpieces, air-driven handpieces, and electric handpieces. In 2021, the air-driven handpieces segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.2% in the global dental handpieces market. Air-driven handpieces are the most widely used handpieces in dental treatment. The market is primarily driven by an aging population and the rising prevalence of oral diseases globally. Air-driven handpieces have maintained their popularity and gained significance with advanced brushless motors and various contra-angle attachments. With several applications in general dentistry, endodontics, and implantology, the demand for air-driven handpieces always stays high. In many countries around the world the high speed, the air-driven handpiece is the most preferred option, as the air-driven handpiece system is much cheaper than an electric handpiece and easy to service.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dental handpieces market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 5.5% in the global dental handpieces market during the forecast period. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth due to rapid growth in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

The market for dental handpieces in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate. The dental handpieces market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by Japan, India, and China. This industry is predicted to have a huge opportunity due to the rising frequency of dental problems and the expanding healthcare infrastructure. Because of cigarette use, a poor diet, poor oral hygiene, and alcohol intake, the high prevalence of dental problems significantly impacts the market. Increased activity has been shown in the use of improved biomaterials, implant design, surface modification, and surface functionalization to improve long-term treatment outcomes, emphasizing the necessity of dental implants.

Key Market Players

The global dental handpiece market’s leading players include Nakanishi Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Dentatus AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Inovadent, A-dec, Inc. Being Foshan Medical Equipment co., ltd., Dentamerica Inc., Medidenta, and Dentflex. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share.