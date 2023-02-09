IDEX India Participated in PROPACK 2022 in Hitex, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — IDEX India is pleased to announce that they participated in PROPACK 2022 in HItex, Hyderabad. This event occurred at the HITEX Exhibition Center to display the leading global pharma equipment using best-in-class technology.

IDEX India is a global leader in highly engineered industrial products and technologies to improve manufacturing processes and ensure companies can increase productivity without adversely affecting product quality. Their exhibition at the eighth annual PROPACK 2022 conference showcased various group products, including the Quadpro L4 and SLS, the MATCON cone valve and tablet IBC, and the Steridose mag mixers and aseptic valves.

IDEX India aims to improve industrial manufacturing processes with the most innovative technologies. Their team continually develops new equipment and enhances efficiency, safety, and ease of use to streamline manufacturing processes. Their display at PROPACK 2022 showcased some of their latest products to introduce them to new customers.

Anyone interested in learning about their participation in PROPACK 2022 can find out more by visiting the IDEX India website or calling 1-800-267-9955.

