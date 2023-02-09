IDEX India Offers MATCON IBC Tablet Handling Systems

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — IDEX India is pleased to announce that they offer the revolutionary MATCON IBC tablet handling systems. These systems go above and beyond conventional drums with built-in ergonomic features and a user-friendly design, simplifying tablet handling and improving efficiency.

The MATCON IBC systems from IDEX India offer many advantages over conventional methods. This system is easier to use, smarter, and safer, improving functionality and productivity. The MATCON IBC system improves batch time while reducing the number of bins. It also avoids tablet damage and breakage to produce more suitable products with each batch. Manufacturers will experience improved DEE in coaters and packers and increased productivity and product quality.

Manufacturing and packaging tablets is a sensitive process requiring the right equipment to ensure productivity and quality. IDEX India proudly offers MATCON IBC tablet handling systems to ensure customers have the best manufacturing processes to increase profitability. They help customers design a custom system that gives them the desired results.

Anyone interested in learning about the MATCON IBC tablet handling systems can find out more by visiting the IDEX India website or calling 1-800-267-9955.

About IDEX India : IDEX India is a global leader in applied solutions, providing customers with innovative products designed to improve productivity and functionality. They offer the best systems and equipment in the industry to simplify manufacturing processes while improving product quality. They manufacture highly engineered industrial products and technology to ensure customer satisfaction.

