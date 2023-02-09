First 2,000 Tiago EVs have been delivered across 133 cities by Tata

Key Highlights:

▪️ Availalbe in four trim levels and with two battery pack sizes

▪️ Smaller battery (61hp, 110Nm, 250km)

▪️ Bigger battery (74hp, 114Nm, 315km)

Chandigarh, India, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — At a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Tata launched the Tiago EV (or Tiago.ev) in India last October. It was originally intended to sell 10,000 hatchbacks but later extended to 20,000. Indian customers have responded overwhelmingly to the EV, with the first 10,000 units being booked within the first day, and the number now surpassing 20,000 units.

It is available in four trim levels – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux – with a variety of battery packs and charging options. A 19.2kWh battery pack is available exclusively for the base model XE, while a 24kWh battery pack is available for the XT.

A larger battery pack is the only option for both the XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. Buyers of the top variants can choose an AC charger with a power output of 7.2 kW instead of the standard 3.3 kW. It is claimed that the 19.2 kWh battery can provide a range of up to 250 km on a full charge, while the larger unit can reach 315 km (MIDC).

