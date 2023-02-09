IDEX Helps Pharmaceutical Companies Overcome the Challenges of Powder Handling

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — IDEX is pleased to announce that they offer the necessary machinery to help pharmaceutical companies overcome powder handling challenges in the manufacturing process. Their high-quality equipment eliminates problems like segregation, bridging, and ratholing, improving the manufacturing process and improving production.

IDEX has designed equipment for the pharmaceutical industry that improves powder handling. Several challenges can arise as powders are stored and move through the manufacturing processes. Powder segregation can make ensuring proper dosage in each pill difficult as the powder settles and components separate. The powder may also bridge or rathole when moving from one process to another. The equipment created by IDEX eliminates these problems and ensures more accurate production for pharmaceutical companies.

IDEX offers various equipment components that streamline pharmaceutical manufacturing by controlling powder flow more efficiently and ensuring powder mixtures maintain the appropriate ratios. From valves to pumps to compressors, pharmaceutical companies can build more efficient production lines that guarantee better results.

Anyone interested in learning about the pharmaceutical equipment offered can find out more by visiting the IDEX website or calling 1-800-267-9955.

About IDEX : IDEX offers customized, state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical companies and other industries to streamline processes and ensure more efficient production. Their team helps clients build the ideal production line to generate the best results. The company values innovation, diversity, and excellence, providing high-quality equipment.

 

 

Company : IDEX
Address : 3100 Sanders Road, Suite 301, Northbrook, IL 60062
Phone : 1-800-267-9955
Email : info.fmt@idexcorp.com
Website : https://www.idexindia.in

