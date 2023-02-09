Back to the Future, Shatner, Fillion Q&A’s Highlight FAN EXPO Portland Programming, February 17-19

PORTLAND, Ore., 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Portland presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, February 17-19 at Oregon Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO Portland celebrity guests like Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” Hellboy; Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky); Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Anthony Daniels (Star Wars franchise) and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.

There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission, and dates/times are subject to change. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

12:50 p.m., Opening Ceremonies, show entrance

4 p.m., Feeling Super: Mental Health in Pop Culture, Room B121

4 p.m., My Name is Zuko: Conversation with Dante Basco, Secondary Theater

4:30 p.m., Why Portland is Weird and Why we Love it, Room B120

5 p.m., William Shatner – Where No One Has Gone Before, Main Events Stage

6 p.m., Anthony Daniels – Don’t Blame Me: I’m an Interpreter, Main Events Stage

6 p.m., Women in Horror, Room B117-118

7 p.m., Portland Horror Film Festival Sneak Peek 2023, Secondary Theater

7 p.m., Sean Chandler Speaks! How To Grow A Nerdy YouTube Channel, Room B110

7:30 p.m., An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, Main Events Stage

8 p.m., Drink and Draw with Joe Wos – Presented By Wacom, Mox Boarding House, 1938 W Burnside, Portland

Saturday:

11 a.m., Mind the Gap: A Cosplayer’s Guide to Awesome Seams on Eva Foam Projects, Room B111-112

11 a.m., It’s Too Early for an Anime Panel, Room C123-124

11:30 a.m., Haunted History of Oregon & the Northwest with Rocky Smith, Oregon Ghost Conference, Room B120

Noon, Black 2 Da Future, Room B117-118

Noon and 3 p.m., Cosplay Red Carpet, Cosplay Area

Noon, Nolan North is so Tired of Climbing, Secondary Theater

1 p.m., Animation Showdown: X-Men vs. Batman, Room B117-118

1 p.m., Plus Ultra! The My Hero Academia Voice Actors Panel with Justin Briner and David Matranga, Secondary Theater

1 p.m., Old School Spirit Communication with Paranormal Experts Aaron Collins and June Lundgren, Room B119

1:30 p.m., Katee Sackhoff – From Starbuck to Star Wars, Main Events Stage

2 p.m., Matthew Lewis Blows it up. Boom!, Secondary Theater

2:30 p.m., Carl Weathers – From Rocky to the Mandalorian, Main Events Stage

3 p.m., Lea Thompson’s Enchantment Under the Sea, Secondary Theater

4 p.m., Bringing the Backstory with creators Jeff Davis, Nikolas P. Robinson, Adam Ross and Danger Slater, Room B119

4 p.m., Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, Secondary Theater

4:30 p.m., Ron Perlman – Do it for the Club, Main Events Stage

5 p.m. Real Life Sci-Fi: Creating Tomorrow’s Tech Today, Room B119

5:45 p.m., Ethics of AI Art, Room B120

6 p.m., The FAN EXPO Portland Cosplay Exhibition, Main Events Stage

Sunday:

11 a.m., Jodi Benson – Don’t Be Such a Guppy, Secondary Theater

11 a.m., The Force Experience + Kids Lightsaber Training, Family Zone

11:30 a.m., Learn to Draw Forest Friends – Cartoon Academy with Joe Wos, Family Zone

11:30 a.m., Nathan Fillion – I’m Just a Good Man, Main Events Stage

Noon, Billy West – Happy Happy Joy Joy, Secondary Theater

Noon and 2 p.m., Hogwarts Sorting Ceremony, Family Zone

Noon, Kickstarters and Comic Publishing, Room A105-106

Noon, Star Wars and Conflict Resolution, Room B121

12:30 p.m., Bruce Campbell: Who’s Laughing Now?, Main Events Stage

1:30 p.m., A Conversation with Filmmaking Legend Sam Raimi, Main Events Stage

2 p.m., Spy X Family X Anya X Yor! Voice Actor Q&A with Megan Shipman and Natalie Van Sistine, Room C123-124

2 p.m., The Super Powers of Bats, Room B121

2:30 p.m., Kids Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet

3 p.m., Monsters Are Metaphors: How Horror Performs “Cultural Shadow Work,” Room B119

3 p.m., Making History with Pop Culture, Room B121

Portland is the second event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar

