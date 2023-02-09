Littelfuse C&K Acquisition Enables Performance Boost & Space Saving Capabilities

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the performance and space saving capabilities of Littelfuse’s summer 2022 acquisition of C&K Switches.

This combination gives customers access to technology leadership in high-precision manufacturing, miniaturization and haptics. There are now thousands of high-performance C&K electromechanical switches in stock at Future Electronics.

To learn more about Littelfuse, visit www.futureelectronics.com/m/littelfuse. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

