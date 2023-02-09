Electronics Cleaning Brush Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.6%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global electronics cleaning brush market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. An electronic cleaning brush is a tiny brush used to clean electrical devices. People’s lives have become increasingly intertwined with various electronic products as technology, and economic levels have improved. Electronic gadgets collect a lot of dust in their numerous interfaces and holes after being used for a while. Electronic products’ sensitivity and service life are affected by dust, and electronic cleaning brushes can help fix these issues. The surging proliferation of consumer electronics will significantly drive the demand for the electronics cleaning brush market.

Further, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets and the vast population base in the region. Further, the rise in technological advancements along with the presence of major market players in the region foster the market’s growth.

COVID–19 Impact on the Electronics Cleaning Brush Market

COVID has massively affected industrial activities worldwide. The production of electronic cleaning brushes was halted, and disruption in the supply chain was also witnessed. However, people spend their time at home, increasing electronics sales. The massive shift to online activities which require electronic equipment has resulted in the personal computing devices (PCD) industry, thereby augmenting the demand for the electronic cleaning brush market.

Scope of the electronics cleaning brush market

The study categorizes the electronics cleaning brush market based on product type and application at regional and global levels.

By Product Types Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Animal Hair

Artificial Hair

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Commercial

Residential

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The residential segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by application

The residential segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. Consumer electronics’ growing popularity and affordability have driven segmental expansion in the electronics cleaning brush market. Gaming laptops and notebooks have long been used for high-end corporate applications. Due to the increasing acceptance of Work from Home (WFH) and Learn from Home (LFH) cultures, the sale of gaming PCs, laptops, and notebooks have exploded in emerging nations. Gaming laptops/notebooks are in high demand in residential segments. Millennials, particularly students and working professionals, prefer to invest in gaming laptops/notebooks for high-end computing and multitasking, boosting the segmental growth.

Key Market Players in Electronics Cleaning Brush Market