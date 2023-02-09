Fold Paper Towel Dispenser Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 5.7%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global fold paper towel dispenser market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. These devices are commonly encountered in public restrooms, where they give hand towels for hand drying. They can also be utilized in places that require disposable hand towels, such as kitchens and hospitals.

The global fold paper towel dispenser market is growing fast in recent years and is likely to develop at a high rate over the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyles, improving living standards, and a growing health-conscious population all contribute to strong revenue growth.

The market for fold paper towel dispensers is predicted to increase due to the rising need for hygiene and cleanliness worldwide. Rising disposable income and their changing lifestyles are expected to drive demand for fold paper towel dispensers in the near future. Commercial facilities like restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and offices are expected to drive the demand for the fold paper towel dispensers market.

A kitchen appliance that dispenses wet wipes or dish towels is a wall-mounted folded paper towel dispenser. It’s a necessary kitchen equipment that saves counter space while also lowering the chance of water spills. Due to its expanding use among domestic consumer uses and business sectors such as hotels, restaurants, and hospitals, the product has seen considerable growth in demand over the last few years.

Moreover, The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest CAGR from 2022-to 2030. Due to increased investments by manufacturers and distributors and growing awareness about hygienic conditions. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to boost product demand even more.

Scope of the Fold Paper Towel Dispenser Market

The study categorizes the fold paper towel dispenser market based on product, fold type, mounting type, end-user, sensors, and region.

By Product Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Counter Paper Napkin Dispensers
  • Wall Mounted Folded Paper Napkin Dispensers
  • Recessed Paper Napkin Dispensers
  • Center-Pull Paper Napkin Dispensers
  • Lever/Crank Paper Napkin Dispensers
  • Others

By Fold Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • C-Fold/M- Fold
  • Rolls

By Mounting Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Surface Mounted
  • Countertop

By End-user Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
    • Healthcare
    • Hospitality
    • Education
    • Government & Defense
    • Others
  • Industrial

By Sensors Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2030)

  • Infrared Sensor
  • LIDAR Sensor

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • the Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • the Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The Healthcare segment is projected to be the largest market share in 2021

By end-users, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Further, the commercial segment is bifurcated into healthcare, hospitality, education, government & defense, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The product is extensively used in hospitals since it aids in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Hospitals are one of the essential applications since people from all walks of life visit for medical treatment, which necessitates the use of bathroom tissue papers, resulting in a higher need for folded paper towel dispensers at this site.

Key Market Players in fold paper towel dispenser Market

  • American Specialties
  • Bobrick Washroom Equipment
  • Essity Hygiene and Health
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • OPHARDT Hygiene
  • Ableman International
  • Bradley Australia
  • Brightwell Dispensers
  • Bright Pancar SDN BHD

