Medicare And Medicaid Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 11.9%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global medicare and medicaid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Medicare is a federal program or service that offers health coverage to people aged 65 and above and those under 65 with a disability, regardless of their income. Medicaid is a federal or state program that provides health coverage if you have a very low income. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising population, and others drive the market’s growth. Advancing technologies to enhance the documentation process and improve operations will create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth in forthcoming years across the globe.

Medicare and Medicaid are two government programmes that assist specified persons in the United States with medical and other health-related services. Medicare is a social insurance programme, whereas Medicaid is a social welfare or social protection programme. According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and other health insurance subsidies accounted for 26% of the federal budget in 2017.

In 2018, one-third of all beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans as opposed to regular Medicare; some of these beneficiaries also had coverage from a prior employer/union or Medicaid. Medicare Advantage plans are expected to limit patients’ out-of-pocket costs for in-network services covered by Medicare Parts A and B to no more than $6,700, and may additionally cover Medicare-excluded supplemental benefits, such as eyeglasses, dental services, and hearing aids.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Medicare and Medicaid Market

COVID-19 positively impacted the market’s growth as people opted more for medicare or medicaid services to ensure their well-being and enhance their quality of life. It also managed the treatment of low-income people during the pandemic and covered COVID-19 treatment. Further, it is being implemented in many emerging economies to provide ease of treatment to low-income people.

Scope of the Global Medicare and Medicaid Market

The study categorizes the medicare and medicaid market based on type, disease, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Medicare

Medicaid

By Disease Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Chronic

Disability

Accident

Other

By End-users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

People above 65 of age

People below 65 with disability

Low-income class

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Chronic diseases segment accounts for a major market share in medicare and medicaid

Based on the diseases, the chronic disease segment accounts for the major market share in 2021, backed by the increasing deaths of people of age, mostly due to cardiovascular disease or cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) states cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. It is expected that around 22.2 million mortalities will be registered due to cardiovascular diseases by the end of 2030. In addition, treatment for such diseases is costly, and the geriatric population is prone to it. Such factors will drive the segment’s and market’s growth.

North America dominates the global medicare and medicaid market

The regional analysis shows North America accounts for the major market share in 2021. The growth is attributed to the presence of various major market players operating in the market. Major players are adopting various key strategies and technological support to enhance their service efficiency and documentation process. Such initiatives will drive the markets’ growth in the region in the near future. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecasting period, backed by the increasing government schemes and initiatives to enhance the quality of life of low-income people.

Key Market Players in the Global Medicare and Medicaid Market

Key players operating in the market are adopting various strategies to reach potential and needy customers and cater to the needs of the end-users. Major players in the global medicare and medicaid market are: