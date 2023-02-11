Inductors Cores And Beads Market Size to Reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —The global inductors, cores, and beads market size was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the inductor market is currently steady, owing to the increasing number of product launches and developments in the consumer electronics sector, growing used of inductors in automotive electronics, rising demand for passive electronic components, and increasing adoption of smart grids. Globally, the increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes, and portable gaming consoles, is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors.

In addition, the inductor’s core geometry depends on various other critical factors, such as its application, the availability of the mounting area and volume, the permissible radiation levels, the limitations on the windings and the materials used, the operating temperature of the devices carrying inductors, and how the inductor gets mounted. Such factors drive the geometrical shape of a bobbin, toroid, cylinder, or several other complex shapes.

The choice of different core materials, which vary from iron powder, silicon steel, and ferrite materials, depends on the physical (magnetic parameters) properties, such as their permeability and resistivity. Owing to such disparity in the physical properties, the vendors have been investing in R&D to create and use materials appropriate for different design applications. This is another factor that has driven the market players to invest in R&D, as the market has no such solution that can be termed as the best material for all such applications.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Inductors, Cores, and Beads Market

The supply chain has witnessed enormous disruption due to the COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. Many businesses worldwide halted or reduced operations to help combat the spread of the COVID-19, which causes the fatal COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Owing to this, various manufacturers witnessed the closure of their factories, which resulted in supply chain difficulties across the market. For instance, Murata’s manufacturing facilities in China, such as Shenzen, Wuxi 1, Wuxi 2, were closed during the initial days of the pandemic owing to various positive cases at their facilities.

Due to supply chain disruptions, the pandemic has severely affected the global manufacturing sector. It has affected various end-users of inductors, cores, and beads. Furthermore, the electronics devices are expected to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak as China is one of the major suppliers of raw materials and finished products. The industry is on the brink of facing a reduction in production, disruption in the supply chain, and price fluctuations. The sales of prominent electronic companies are expected. The demand from the automotive industry is expected to be sluggish, owing to the severe slump in sales and investments. Though, the global government’s propensity to adopt environmentally sustainable solutions such as electric vehicles is expected to propel growth beyond 2021. Until the end of the current year, the industry is expected to witness sluggish growth due to the pandemic’s effects.

Global Inductors, Cores and Beads Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Innovations and Adoption of 5G Solutions Augmenting the Demand for Consumer Electronics

With the advent of 5G technologies, the demand for various connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, communication infrastructure equipment, and various other electronic devices is increasing. 5G is presently one of the most invested technologies by several end-user industries in the global market. 5G connectivity is further opening up various use cases in increasing the efficiency of varied industries. With the growing proliferation of technology and smartphones, consumers expect digital engagement and personalized experiences overall.

In addition to this, the growing propensity of government bodies in the adoption of IoT and 5G technology are positively affecting the studied market. For instance, as of December 2020, the FCC announced a public spectrum auction to help further facilitate the use of 5G in the U.S. Within the 3.7-4.2 GHz band, the FCC would allocate the 3.7-4.0 GHz portion of the band for mobile use and 280 megahertz from 3.7-3.98 GHz band for wireless services.

Restraints: Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

The prices of raw materials such as nickel, iron, molybdenum, etc., have seen significant changes in recent times. With the influence of the pandemic, the global precious metal market is witnessing adverse effects of supply chain issues, which is further impacting the prices in the market. According to the World Bank, the nickel price stood at USD 18,584.38 in February 2021, which was USD 16,823.04 per metric ton in December 2020.

As nickel is an indispensable element for steel industries and therefore crucial to industrial countries, in recent times, the price of the element is most affected by continuing lockdown in some parts of the world, coupled with supply-side restraints. Indonesia, the largest miner, and exporter of nickel had banned exports of the metal in January in the hopes of price rise in the wake of limited supplies to China.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the inductors, cores, and beads market based on inductor application, inductor core, inductor type, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Inductor Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Power Inductors

Frequency Inductors

By Inductor Core Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Air/Ceramic Core

Ferrite Core

Other Core Types

By Inductor Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Multi-layer Chip

Molded SMD Wire Wound

Axial

Radial

By End-Users Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Communications

Computing and Consumer Electronics

Other End-user Industries

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The multilayer chip segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by inductor type

Based on inductor type, the global inductors, cores, and beads market is divided into multilayer chip, molded SMD wire wound, axial, and radial. In 2020, the multilayer chip segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.1% in the global inductors, cores, and beads market. Multilayer chip inductors have several layers of coiled wires wound around a central core. Adding additional layers of coiled wire to an inductor increases the inductance, increasing the capacitance between the wires. Some of the significant applications of multilayer chip inductors include RF circuit matching, wireless applications, or other communication/portable devices. Many innovative practices have been in line with the increase in mobile communication devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and others. In addition, there has been a rapid development in automobile electrification with automated driving such as ADAS and various electronic devices such as vehicle-mounted cameras, radars, LiDAR, and ECU.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global inductors, cores, and beads market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the global inductors, cores, and beads market during the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia are included in the Asia Pacific region. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is estimated to hold highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2021-2027. Europe is one of the most technologically advanced regions for telecommunication equipment. Several countries in the region have already tested 5G network infrastructure successfully, and in some cases, have deployed 5G services in the test market. With countries, including France and Slovenia, setting out end dates to sell new fossil-fuel cars, Europe’s low-emission vehicle sales are rapidly growing. The region witnessed a continued increase through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The EU aims to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030 as it seeks to push countries away from fossil fuel-based transport.

Key Market Players

The inductors, cores, and beads market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as TDK Corporation, Vishay International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd, Kemet Corporation, AVX Corporation, Texas Instruments, TT Electronics PLC, and Hefei MyCoil Technology Co. Ltd.