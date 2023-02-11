Sic Fibers Market Size to Reach US$ 1738.4 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —The global SiC fiber market was valued at USD 444.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1738.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6from 2022 to 2030SiC (silicon carbidefibers are mostly composed of silicon carbide molecules, and they pose properties such as tensile strength, high chemical resistance, high stiffness, and low thermal expansionThese fibers are strong and oxidation resistant and are mostly used in hightemperature applicationsSiC fiber is manufactured by three major processesthe Yajima process, chemical vapor deposition, and laserdriven chemical vapor depositionSeveral R&D is carried out to widen the application area of this fiberFor instance, SiC fiber tows are a recent development in the market manufactured using a rapid processing method.

The growth of the global SiC fiber market is driven by an increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sectorSiC fiber possesses significant characteristics such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, durability, etcThese characteristics make them suitable for the aerospace industry for a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, ceramic matrix composites (CMC), an alternative to metallic alloys insulation for heat enginesIn addition, silicon carbide fiber manufacturers provide fiber in woven or fabric form to various industries such as metallurgy, chemical, renewable energy, and others.

Global Sic Fibers Market Dynamics

DriversIncreased adoption of SiC fiber in the aerospace industry

The silicon carbide (SiCfiber is primarily composed of silicon carbide molecules whose diameter ranges from 5150 micrometersThey possess excellent significant characteristics such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, durability, etcThese characteristics make them suitable for the aerospace industry for a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, insulation for heat engines, ceramic matrix composites, an alternative to metallic alloysAlso, the utilization of SiC fiber in the aerospace industry brings environmental and economic benefits to the aircraft manufacturers by reducing the weight and improving the fuel efficiency of the aircraft engines.

RestraintsDecreased utilization of nonessential goods during the COVID19 pandemic

The wake of the COVID19 pandemic has disrupted various sectors’ entire demand & supply chainMore than 100 countries have locked international borders for transportation and nonessential trade activitiesThe manufacturing industries are operating at half capacity during this pandemic due to the risk of infection among the workforceThe liquidity crunch and financial crisis have decreased silicon carbide (SiCfiber demand.

Also, the lockdowns have been imposed in the countries where aerospace & defense sectors are contributing a major share to the economy’s growth, such as the U.S., France, China, India, Germany, and others, which has resulted in reduced demand for SiC fiberThus, these factors may hamper the growth of the silicon carbide fiber market amid the COVID19 pandemic.

OpportunitiesNonoxide SiC fiber to open up opportunities for the market

In recent years, the rising demand for silicon carbide (SiCfiber has grabbed the attention of both manufacturers and investors toward the SiC fiber marketAlso, the increasing attention has surged the r&drelated activities for making SiC fiber are more effective in hightemperature environmentsFor example, a researchers team at NASA has patented a nonoxide silicon carbide fiber named SylramiciBN that can bear temperatures up to 3200CMoreover, the key manufacturers of SiC fiber, such as BJS Ceramics GmbH with Fraunhofer Center for HighTemperature Lightweight Construction HTL, have expanded their silicon carbide plant in Bayreuth, Germany, for the production of nonoxide SiC fiber in the regionThe nonoxide silicon carbide fiber is also used in manufacturing composite materials such as super metallic alloys, carbon fiber composites, oxide ceramic composites, and monolithic compositesThus, the rising industrial applications of composites, superalloys and heatresistant materials will create lucrative opportunities for the silicon fiber market.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the sic fibers market based on phase and application at the regional and global levels.

By Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Crystalline
  • Amorphous

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Aerospace & defense
  • Energy & power
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The crystalline segment is projected to account for the largest market share by phase

The global SiC fiber market is classified based on crystalline and amorphous phasesIn 2021, the crystalline segment accounted for the largest market share in the global sic fibers marketThe polymerderived silicon carbide fiber consists of various atomic configurations in their crystalline formInitially, the crystalline silicon carbide is synthesized from polycarbosilane (PCSand degraded under intense neutron irradiation (nearly 320 630C), enhancing their chemical microstructureThe degraded material is further melted and changed into cylindrical shapes (having a diameter of ~25μmusing the meltspinning method.

The crystalline silicon carbide (SiCfiber possesses excellent properties such as high modulus, chemical stability, high strength, high thermal resistance, and other characteristics that make them suitable for a wide range of applicationsThe major key trend in the global market is the utilization of crystallinebased SiC fiber in sectors such as nuclear plants, power reactors, refractories, and othersFor instance, Nicalon, a highquality continuous polycrystalline SiC fiber mainly used for hightemperature applications, has recently reported a surge in demand among the aviation & aerospace sectorsAlso, developing economies such as China, India, and others, are witnessing a rapid surge in installing nuclear power reactors.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global SiC fiber market is analyzed across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 21.50during the forecast periodThe Asia Pacific is bifurcated into subregions such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia PacificThe rising aerospace & defense sectors have enhanced the performance of the Silicon carbide (SiCfiber in the Asia Pacific regionChina’s defense sector is increasing rapidly, forcing SiC fiber manufacturers to produce highquality SiC fiber in the region.

Silicon carbide (SiCfibers are used in a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, insulation in engines, metal alloys, and othersThe utilization of SiC fiber in sectors such as aerospace & defense, nuclear power reactors, power plants, and others is the major key market trend in the AsiaPacific regionFor instance, NGS Advanced Fiber Co., Ltd, a leading silicon carbide fiber manufacturing company, has reported a surge in demand for its SiC fiber products among the aircraft manufacturing sectors.

Key Market Players

Currently, American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, Free Form Fiber LLC, GE Aviation, Haydale Technologies Inc., NGS Advanced Fiber CoLtd, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd, Saint Gobain, SGL Carbon SE, and UBE Industries Ltdare some of the leading players in the global SiC fiber marketThese players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher shares or retain leading positions in the marketBusiness Expansion is the most adopted strategy by the players, including BJS Ceramics GmbH, Free Form Fiber, and GE Aviation.

