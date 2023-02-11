Sic Fibers Market Size to Reach US$ 1738.4 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —The global SiC fiber market was valued at USD 444.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1738.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2030. SiC (silicon carbide) fibers are mostly composed of silicon carbide molecules, and they pose properties such as tensile strength, high chemical resistance, high stiffness, and low thermal expansion. These fibers are strong and oxidation resistant and are mostly used in high–temperature applications. SiC fiber is manufactured by three major processes: the Yajima process, chemical vapor deposition, and laser–driven chemical vapor deposition. Several R&D is carried out to widen the application area of this fiber. For instance, SiC fiber tows are a recent development in the market manufactured using a rapid processing method.

The growth of the global SiC fiber market is driven by an increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector. SiC fiber possesses significant characteristics such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, durability, etc. These characteristics make them suitable for the aerospace industry for a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, ceramic matrix composites (CMC), an alternative to metallic alloys insulation for heat engines. In addition, silicon carbide fiber manufacturers provide fiber in woven or fabric form to various industries such as metallurgy, chemical, renewable energy, and others.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/sic-fibers-market

Global Sic Fibers Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increased adoption of SiC fiber in the aerospace industry

The silicon carbide (SiC) fiber is primarily composed of silicon carbide molecules whose diameter ranges from 5–150 micrometers. They possess excellent significant characteristics such as high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, durability, etc. These characteristics make them suitable for the aerospace industry for a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, insulation for heat engines, ceramic matrix composites, an alternative to metallic alloys. Also, the utilization of SiC fiber in the aerospace industry brings environmental and economic benefits to the aircraft manufacturers by reducing the weight and improving the fuel efficiency of the aircraft engines.

Restraints : Decreased utilization of non – essential goods during the COVID – 19 pandemic

The wake of the COVID–19 pandemic has disrupted various sectors’ entire demand & supply chain. More than 100 countries have locked international borders for transportation and non–essential trade activities. The manufacturing industries are operating at half capacity during this pandemic due to the risk of infection among the workforce. The liquidity crunch and financial crisis have decreased silicon carbide (SiC) fiber demand.

Also, the lockdowns have been imposed in the countries where aerospace & defense sectors are contributing a major share to the economy’s growth, such as the U.S., France, China, India, Germany, and others, which has resulted in reduced demand for SiC fiber. Thus, these factors may hamper the growth of the silicon carbide fiber market amid the COVID–19 pandemic.

Opportunities : Non – oxide SiC fiber to open up opportunities for the market

In recent years, the rising demand for silicon carbide (SiC) fiber has grabbed the attention of both manufacturers and investors toward the SiC fiber market. Also, the increasing attention has surged the r&d–related activities for making SiC fiber are more effective in high–temperature environments. For example, a researchers team at NASA has patented a non–oxide silicon carbide fiber named Sylramic–iBN that can bear temperatures up to 3200C. Moreover, the key manufacturers of SiC fiber, such as BJS Ceramics GmbH with Fraunhofer Center for High–Temperature Lightweight Construction HTL, have expanded their silicon carbide plant in Bayreuth, Germany, for the production of non–oxide SiC fiber in the region. The non–oxide silicon carbide fiber is also used in manufacturing composite materials such as super metallic alloys, carbon fiber composites, oxide ceramic composites, and monolithic composites. Thus, the rising industrial applications of composites, superalloys and heat–resistant materials will create lucrative opportunities for the silicon fiber market.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the sic fibers market based on phase and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/sic-fibers-market?opt=2950

By Phase Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Crystalline

Amorphous

By Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Aerospace & defense

Energy & power

Industrial

Others

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The crystalline segment is projected to account for the largest market share by phase

The global SiC fiber market is classified based on crystalline and amorphous phases. In 2021, the crystalline segment accounted for the largest market share in the global sic fibers market. The polymer–derived silicon carbide fiber consists of various atomic configurations in their crystalline form. Initially, the crystalline silicon carbide is synthesized from polycarbosilane (PCS) and degraded under intense neutron irradiation (nearly 320 –630C), enhancing their chemical microstructure. The degraded material is further melted and changed into cylindrical shapes (having a diameter of ~25μm) using the melt–spinning method.

The crystalline silicon carbide (SiC) fiber possesses excellent properties such as high modulus, chemical stability, high strength, high thermal resistance, and other characteristics that make them suitable for a wide range of applications. The major key trend in the global market is the utilization of crystalline–based SiC fiber in sectors such as nuclear plants, power reactors, refractories, and others. For instance, Nicalon™, a high–quality continuous polycrystalline SiC fiber mainly used for high–temperature applications, has recently reported a surge in demand among the aviation & aerospace sectors. Also, developing economies such as China, India, and others, are witnessing a rapid surge in installing nuclear power reactors.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/sic-fibers-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global SiC fiber market is analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is bifurcated into sub–regions such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The rising aerospace & defense sectors have enhanced the performance of the Silicon carbide (SiC) fiber in the Asia Pacific region. China’s defense sector is increasing rapidly, forcing SiC fiber manufacturers to produce high–quality SiC fiber in the region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/sic-fibers-market

Silicon carbide (SiC) fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as nanotubes in turbines, insulation in engines, metal alloys, and others. The utilization of SiC fiber in sectors such as aerospace & defense, nuclear power reactors, power plants, and others is the major key market trend in the Asia–Pacific region. For instance, NGS Advanced Fiber Co., Ltd, a leading silicon carbide fiber manufacturing company, has reported a surge in demand for its SiC fiber products among the aircraft manufacturing sectors.

Key Market Players

Currently, American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, Free Form Fiber LLC, GE Aviation, Haydale Technologies Inc., NGS Advanced Fiber Co. Ltd, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd, Saint Gobain, SGL Carbon SE, and UBE Industries Ltd. are some of the leading players in the global SiC fiber market. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher shares or retain leading positions in the market. Business Expansion is the most adopted strategy by the players, including BJS Ceramics GmbH, Free Form Fiber, and GE Aviation.