Sewing Machine Market Size to Reach US$ 8,502.7 million by 2030

The global sewing machine market size is expected to grow from USD 5,960.3 million in 2021 to USD 8,502.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Growth in value sales for the sewing machine market is attributable to several advantages such as precision, flexibility, and convenience in use. Governments in regions such as Asia–Pacific are investing and promoting their textile industries because of various advantages such as raw materials and labor. Therefore, the demand for sewing machines is increasing and boosting the market in the region. North America region has seen a growing preference for in–house textile manufacturing, which shows a huge demand for the sewing machine market in the region. Additionally, the robust textile industry has contributed to demand in the sewing machine market in Europe.

In the coming years, technological innovations and advancements, and automation will also increase the demand for sewing machines. North America has seen the fastest growing demand in the sewing machine market. As a developed region, numerous technological advancements in the sewing machine market have benefited targeted consumers such as experts, professionals, and industries such as fashion and textiles.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Sewing Machine Market

The novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading across various countries and regions, causing an enormous impact on people’s lives and the overall community. Originating as a crisis to human health, it now poses significant threats to worldwide trade, economy, and finance. In addition, manufacturing, packaging, mining, and construction supply chains strive worldwide to keep pace with the quick transmission of the virus. In addition, the COVID–19 pandemic has led to shut down production of industrial sewing machines, owing to prolonged lockdown in all the major countries such as China, Japan, U.S., India, and Germany. This has hampered the sewing machines market’s growth significantly from the past few months, which is expected to continue during 2020.

The prolonged lockdown has further affected the apparel manufacturing industry, which led to a decline in demand for new industrial sewing machines. Apparel manufacturing plants in developing nations have less working space where the risk of infection is high.

Global Sewing Machine Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rapid growth of the textile industry

Availability of natural resources contributes to the cultivation and production of some of the finest textile materials. An increase in cotton production globally has impacted the textile industry directly and increased globally. This factor led to rapid development in textile manufacturing and hence is driving the demand of the sewing machine market. In addition, the availability of raw material and skilled labor force for the textile industry in regions such as Asia–Pacific, government initiatives, and investments in this industry are boosting the textile industry’s growth. With the expansion of the textile industry in new regions and developing countries, the demand for sewing machines is increasing and boosting the market in these developing regions. In addition, the North American region has seen a growing preference for in–house textile manufacturing, showing the huge demand for the sewing machine market.

Restraints : Feeble trade policies worldwide

It has been seen that apparel manufacturers face major issues due to feeble trade policies in different regions in the world. Considering the recent example, the U.S.-China trade war had a major impact on the global apparel industry. Being one of the major apparel manufacturers globally, China faced challenges adapting to new technologies and had to work on new sewing machine technologies due to strict environmental policies imposed by local governments. In addition, it has impacted the growth of technologically advanced sewing machines in markets such as China. These factors have hindered and impacted the overall sewing machine market, restraining its growth in the coming years.

Opportunities : Technological advancements in industrial sewing machines

It has been seen that apparel manufacturing has drastically changed to keep up with the technological developments. The employment of software in industrial sewing machines has reduced production times and has also assisted in managing the generation of waste produced during the apparel manufacturing process. Moreover, industrial sewing machine manufacturers offer programming software for computer–controlled industrial machines. For instance, the company Juki Corporation, based in Japan, offers a machine operation management system, JaNets JT Simple, which receives operational data and quantity of output provided by the industrial sewing machine. The data is subsequently utilized for monitoring purposes and can support product quality enhancement through the machine. Thus, technological developments in industrial sewing machines are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities to contribute to the global market’s growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the sewing machine market based on product type, application, and distribution channel at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Mechanical

Electronics

Embroidery

By Application Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The electronic segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product type

The sewing machine market is categorized into mechanical, electronic, and embroidery by product type. Electronic has the largest market and accounted for 51.3% of the market share in 2021. Electronic sewing machines have good quality, advanced stitching, and accuracy over other sewing machines in this market. Professionals/tailors and experts are the main consumers in this sub–segment due to more precision in work. Electronic sewing machines incorporate the latest trends, such as DIY that is Do It Yourself are used in DIY decorative crafting. These machines are free–to–arm, motorized machines with compact size, lightweight, and some models have an LCD screen to choose the patterns accordingly. All these factors provide convenience to sewing professionals and experts to work effortlessly to use these machines.

These machines have low–cost maintenance that provides consumers convenience, and it is one of the reasons for the growth of the electronic sewing machine segment. Innovations in electronic machines provide various opportunities for the key players in this sub–segment to innovate and launch various products to generate profitable revenue in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest–growing region during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global sewing machine market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest–growing region with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Asia–Pacific includes China, India, Japan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia–Pacific has been seen as the largest market for sewing machine market. Several factors and opportunities in this region contribute toward the sustainable growth of sewing machines.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is projected to be the fastest–growing region. Due to the latest technology, smart and automatic sewing machines in this region are among the main reasons for new trends in the sewing machine market. In addition, smart sewing machines improve the quality standards of end–products, which provides lucrative designs in products.

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the sewing machine market include Brother Industries, Ltd, Janome Sewing Machine Co Ltd, Bernina International AG, Merrow Sewing Machine Company, JUKI Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Singer India Limited, Tacony Corporation, Usha International Limited, and Necchi Italia S.r.l. Other noticeable players in these markets are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd, and China Feiyue Inc.