Gaming Headset Market Size to Reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group, the global gaming headset market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 3.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. The gaming industry and its accessories are growing day by day. As the gaming industry expands, so does the demand for gaming devices such as a mouse, keyboard, gaming controller, headsets, and other accessories. Consumers will enjoy a better gaming experience with these accessories because they provide better control and high-quality audio and visuals. Gaming headsets are one of the most important components, and they consist of microphones and headphones that gamers use while playing games. The audio quality, audio effects, and noise cancellation feature set these headsets apart from their music counterparts. Furthermore, these headsets usually include an integrated microphone. Many gaming headsets have buttons and scrolls for controlling volume, bass, and noise cancellation feature and are used with all gaming consoles and computers.

Due to the growing number of gamers, the growing popularity of gaming accessories, and the growing need for a better gaming experience, the gaming headset is gaining traction in the market. Gaming headsets are one of the most important gaming accessories, accounting for more than 70% of the total gaming peripherals market. The gaming headset market is incredibly competitive. It is currently one of the most saturated peripheral markets, with manufacturers and retailers competing on price. Furthermore, the introduction of headsets that work across platforms, generations, and connection types demonstrates an enormous number of headsets competing in the market. Moreover, increasing inclination towards squad games such as Fortnite, PUBG, and Overwatch among the youth population has led to the market’s growth.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/gaming-headset-market

Global Gaming Headset Market Definition

Gaming headsets are headphones with built-in microphones. Headphones are the pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user’s ears used for listening to music, the radio, etc.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Gaming Headset Market

Till the end of 2020, there were more than 88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world, killing nearly 1.9 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic led to stringent lockdowns in several countries of the world to control the spread of the virus. Several industries faced problems throughout their supply chains due to lockdowns and concerns about disease spread during the pandemic, bringing the global economy to a halt. During the pandemic, many businesses had to shut down or scale back operations, and the supply of raw materials and finished goods was disrupted. Additionally, demand for several non-essential products had declined during the pandemic due to economic uncertainty loss of income.

On the other hand, the spread of COVID-19 led the governments in several countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, and India to impose strict lockdowns. These countries are the major suppliers of the electronic products in the global market. Lockdown in these countries compelled the manufacturers to reduce their production levels and even stop their production in some cases. Moreover, the ports and warehouses in these countries were closed due to the pandemic. This, in turn, reduced the supply of electronic products such as smartphones, computers, displays, controllers, and headsets. Thus, the countries dependent on electronic device exports faced shortage during the pandemic.

Global Gaming Headset Market Dynamics

Drivers : The flourishing video game industry to majorly drive the growth of the gaming headset market

The video game sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world. According to a 2019 United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report, playing for the Planet, more than 2.3 billion people play video games, and they spend about USD 140 billion on games annually. This number is anticipated to reach 2.7 billion people in 2020, generating nearly USD 175 billion. The growing penetration of smartphones is the major driving factor for the growth of the gaming industry. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth in the gaming industry. As many people were quarantined in their homes, they spent more time on entertainment, including OTT platforms and gaming.

Restraints : Easy availability of counterfeit products is anticipated to hamper the market growth

Counterfeiting affects the gaming peripherals market in a big way. There is a rampant grey secondary market for gaming headsets and other gaming hardware worldwide. Recently, a drastic increase in the number of fakes available has been observed due to the growth of online channels. Decreased performance, inferior construction and materials, and a very short lifespan of the counterfeit headsets affect the brand value of the manufacturers. Fake websites similar to branded ones draw unsuspecting consumers who look to buy branded headsets online at discounted prices. They are of concern to business because of their impact on sales and licensing brand value and firm reputation, and the ability of firms to benefit from the breakthroughs they make in developing new products.

Opportunities : Technological advancement in gaming headsets is anticipated to boost the market

5G wireless technology is the 5th generation mobile network. It is specially designed to fulfill the demands of current technological trends, including a large growth in data and almost global connectivity and the increasing interest in the Internet of Things (IoT). In its initial stages, 5G technology is anticipated to work in combination with the existing 4G Technology and then move on as a fully independent entity in subsequent releases. 5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

Global Gaming Headset Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented based on the platform, technology, and region.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/gaming-headset-market?opt=2950

By Platform Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Multi-platform Gaming Headsets

PC/Mac Gaming Headsets

Console Gaming Headsets

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Wired Gaming Headsets

Wireless Gaming Headset

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The PC/Mac gaming headsets segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on the platform, the gaming headset market is segmented into multi-platform gaming headsets, PC/Mac gaming headsets, and console gaming headsets. In 2021, the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment occupied a major share of 51.9% in the gaming headset market. Competitive games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, and a few more have overtaken the PC gaming division, due to which PC gaming headsets are acquiring great demand. It has become increasingly integral that users upgrade their sound system accordingly. In 2020, numerous PC games were also launched, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, Half-Life: Alyx, Doom Eternal, and others. For instance, has launched in March 2020.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/gaming-headset-market

Moreover, the rising numbers of live streamers and gaming influencers are driving the market for the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has created a big spike in sales for PC gaming headsets, which drives the demand for the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment. The lockdown measures over the world have resulted in gamers ordering upgrades and accessories for their PC gaming hardware, due to which numerous people buy and upgrade personal computers with superior parts with the purpose of playing video games.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global gaming headset market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific gaming headset market is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The Asia Pacific has the fastest-growing gaming community globally, with China, Japan, and South Korea leading the market. In China, 64% of the population consider themselves gamers, compared to the US’s next largest global market, where only 43% of the population plays regularly.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/gaming-headset-market

Although Asia Pacific gamers spend significant time on consoles and PC, the mobile market is strongest. Mobile gamers have exploded the gamer player base while mobile technology, including streaming, blur the line between console, PC, and mobile games; the promise of 4K games streamed on any screen blur the line further, as more AAA titles are released on mobile and cross-play becomes the standard.

Key Market Players

The global gaming headset market is highly fragmented and is highly competitive. Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Logitech, Plantronics, Razer, Gioteck, Turtle Beach, SteelSeries, and Corsair are major market participants. At present, the gaming headset market is witnessing an increase in demand for premium gaming headsets across the globe.

Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships and expanding their reach to different geographies to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, business expansions, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions are the vital strategies adopted by most companies in the global gaming headset market.