Beer Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2030

Beer Industry Overview

The global beer market size was valued at USD 680.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Beer consumption patterns have shifted dramatically, with declining consumption in traditional drinking countries and high gains in emerging markets and places where wine and spirits were traditionally consumed. These changes have resulted in the convergence of global alcoholic beverage consumption habits and a rapid rise in beer sales.

Global brewing companies are engaging in mergers & acquisitions to drive market expansion. Consumers’ lifestyles, notably drinking habits, have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government tactics to control the virus’s spread largely succeeded in keeping people home. The lockdowns negatively impacted alcohol sales at bars, pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs. However, at-home alcohol consumption grew, and sales in retail and online stores increased significantly.

Flavors play a significant role in shaping consumption trends. Consumers today are significantly more flexible and open to experimenting. Beer is a generational product category, which means every generation associates it with different flavors and occasions. This knowledge of consumer preferences has aided brands in forging strong bonds with their customers. Taprooms are becoming increasingly popular as they allow customers to try new flavors and provide their inputs, which helps to crowd-source beer innovations.

Furthermore, increased expenditure on ads and marketing is expected to further accelerate the growth of the global market. According iSpot.tv, the ten largest beer brands in the U.S. have spent nearly USD 525.8 million on TV ads in 2021. This was a monumental 49% increase from 2020 spending which stood at USD 352.4 million. For instance, Modelo was the highest spender in the list, incurring a cost of more than USD 67.9 million on ads in 2021- almost USD 30 million more year than in 2020.

The industry is seeing an enormous surge in demand for craft beer. Young drinkers prefer craft beer as it offers a variety of styles and taste profiles. Artisanal beer is becoming increasingly popular. Craft breweries are known for their frequent experimentations with different ingredients to give a distinct flavor. For example, Miami Brewing Company makes unique brews with exotic tropical fruits found in South Florida and the Redlands.

Increased beverage consumption has sparked fierce competition among beer brands, leading to the creation of new flavors and increased consumption. Craft beers are gaining popularity because they offer a variety of flavors in addition to those given by macro breweries. Craft beers with unique ingredients and innovative flavors that combine salty, fruity, and tart flavors are gaining popularity among millennials throughout the world. Some of the larger brewers are also taking action in response to shifting customer needs.

Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the beer market based on product, packaging, production, distribution channel, and region.

Beer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Lager Ale Stout Others

Beer Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Bottles Cans Others

Beer Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Macro brewery Micro brewery Craft brewery

Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) On-trade Off-trade

Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Beer market include

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

United Breweries Ltd.

Oettinger Brauerei

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

