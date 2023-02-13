Laser Communication Terminals Market Size to Reach US$ 714.9 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global laser communication terminals market size is expected to grow from USD 21.2 million in 2021 to USD 714.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 59.3% from 2022 to 2030. The radio and optical fiber communication are combined in laser communication technology, which uses a laser as a source for communication. The advantages of laser communication technology include high communication rate, high security, easy waveband selection, fast transmission speed, large information capacity, and anti-jamming capabilities. It is characterized by small volume, simple construction, flexible mobility, light weight, and low power consumption. It has a strategic value and can be used in the civil and military fields.

Space laser communication technology are used in the fields of a public security investigation, anti-terrorism, earthquake relief, and so on, as it is an emergency communication program. Space laser communication technology can provide military confidential data and services for joint attack and defense of multiple arms and have significant advantages in field networking, information confrontation, and local wars.

Furthermore, the best choice for solving the problem of information transmission “the last thousand meters” and small and micro base station transmission in the 5G mobile communication technology is laser communication . Space laser communication technology is best due to its advantages, such as high bandwidth, fast and convenient transmission, and low cost.

China space-space integration information network project is a large-scale construction project that follows the principle of “no network security, no national security.” It also includes broadband space data transmission, such as a broadband backbone network and a space network access network. However, due to the traditional microwave satellite communication method, meeting the needs of the maximum broadband transmission of the space network of 40 to 100 Gb/s is difficult. A space laser network is urgently needed to support this massive project.

In 2021, North America had the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Scope of the Global Laser Communication Terminals Market

The study categorizes the laser communication terminals market based on type, application, and regions.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Ground Terminal

Airborne Terminal

Space Terminal

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Military

Civil

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America



The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Global Laser Communication Terminals Market, by Type

Global laser communication terminals market has been segmented ground terminal, airborne terminal, and space terminal. In 2021, airborne terminals had the largest share in the global laser communication market. Airborne Satellite Communication Terminal is designed by ASELSAN to provide IP based, data, Maritime Patrol Aeroplanes (MPA), video teleconferencing and fax communication via satellite for Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAV), secure/non secure voice, Commercial / Military Aircraft and other airborne platforms.

Moreover, increased demand for customized satellite communication and increased adoption of satellite communication transceivers are driving the market. However, market growth is hampered by cybersecurity concerns and the high cost of satellite services. Ultra-compact satellite communication terminals for tactical UAVs, on the other hand, and the need to improve passenger experience and present new growth opportunities in the industry.

Key Market Players in the Global Laser Communication Terminals Market

Major players in the global laser communication terminals market: