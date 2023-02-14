Epiq Solutions Offers the Sidekiq RF Transceiver Line

Rolling Meadows, Illinois, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Epiq Solutions is pleased to announce that they offer the Sidekiq RF transceiver line. This line of RF transceivers offers a small form factor, high performance, and wideband solutions for various applications and needs.

Epiq Solutions makes it simple for manufacturers to transform millions of off-the-shelf products like laptops, tablets, embedded computers, and more into RF processing powerhouses. Customers can choose from several low SWaP models, including the Mini PCIe, m.2, Z2, NV100, and Stretch models. Each lightweight, low-power module works well to create a powerful RF transceiver from just about any device. Manufacturers who need more power can choose from several high-performance models, such as the X2, X4, VPX400, and VPX410.

Epiq Solutions also manufactures several wideband RF transceiver platforms that are flexible and application ready. These platforms offer optimal flexibility and performance in a small, lightweight package that’s easy to use and set up.

Anyone interested in learning about their line of Sidekiq RF transceivers can find out more by visiting the Epiq Solutions website or calling 1-847-598-0218.

About Epiq Solutions: Epiq Solutions is a leading producer of RF sensing solutions and transceivers that boast high performance in an easy-to-use format. The company creates turnkey solutions using the latest RF technology to produce the desired results. They aim to secure mobile devices and ensure a safer work environment.

Company: Epiq Solutions

Address: 3740 Industrial Ave

City: Rolling Meadow

State: IL

Zip code: 60008

Telephone number: 1-847-598-0218

Email address: info@epiqsolutions.com