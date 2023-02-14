Jalani Launches Holi Gulal Collection to Celebrate the Festival of Colors

Rajasthan, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Jalani, the leading provider of quality Holi colour products, is proud to announce the launch of its Holi Gulal Color Collection. This exciting new collection of vibrant colours is perfect for celebrating the Festival of Colors in style.

The Holi Gulal Color Collection includes various colours, from bright and cheerful shades to subtle and sophisticated hues. Jalani Holi Gulal is available in various colours and fragrances, including red, purple, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, and violet. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant red to brighten up your Holi celebration or a soft pink to add a touch of elegance, Jalani has the perfect colour for you.

Jalani Gulal powder makes premium quality ingredients that do not affect the skin. Jalani’s Holi Gulal Color Collection is made with natural ingredients and is safe for use on skin and clothes. The colours are non-toxic and free of harsh chemicals, so you can enjoy your Holi celebration without worrying about any skin irritation or damage.

The Holi Gulal Color Collection is available in various sizes, from small packets to large containers. Whether you’re celebrating with a few friends or a large group, Jalani has the perfect size for you.

Celebrate the Festival of Colors in style with Jalani’s Holi Gulal Color Collection. With its vibrant colours and natural ingredients, it’s the perfect way to make your Holi celebration a memorable one.

The Holi Gulal Collection is now available online and in stores. Customers can also take advantage of special discounts and offers on select items.

About Jalani

Founded in 1899, the Jalani Kumkum Group of Companies in Jodhpur is one of the leading manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of various religious products. These include kumkum, Chandan kesar, sindur, moli, pooja samagri, havan samagri, deepak, abir, gulal, Kesar, cotton wicks (rue batti), rangoli powder, decorated pooja thali, mehandi/heena, dhoop stick, and many more.

Media Contact

Address: B-42, Road Number-3, New Power House Road, HI Area Phase II, Jodhpur – 342001, Rajasthan 342001

Mobile: +91 98292 06222

Phone: +91 291 2742771

Email: info@jalani.co.in

For more information about Jalani’s Holi Gulal Color Collection, please visit our website at www.jalani.com.