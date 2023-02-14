FasterCapital Welcomes a New Mentor in its network

Posted on 2023-02-14 by in Financial, Management, Small Business // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Atul Yadav is a founder of Penmentor. PenMentor helps early-stage startups find Product-market fit. It helps them decide on the right level of funding and get it. It also helps larger startups fine-tune their product strategy and hire the right senior resources.

PenMentor works with corporates and MNCs to build an innovative culture and provides interventions to do the same using the knowledge and connections within the startup ecosystem.

Atul is joining FasterCapital’s online network of mentors in India. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that helps startups raise capital , build their products, and grow.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution