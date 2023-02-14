FasterCapital Welcomes a New Mentor in its network

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Atul Yadav is a founder of Penmentor. PenMentor helps early-stage startups find Product-market fit. It helps them decide on the right level of funding and get it. It also helps larger startups fine-tune their product strategy and hire the right senior resources.

PenMentor works with corporates and MNCs to build an innovative culture and provides interventions to do the same using the knowledge and connections within the startup ecosystem.

Atul is joining FasterCapital’s online network of mentors in India. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that helps startups raise capital , build their products, and grow.