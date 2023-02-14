Outsource Access Joins Illustrious Class of Business

Manila, Philippines, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — One of the industry’s best outsourcing and virtual services providers gets global recognition for its efforts as Outsource Access joins an elite community of growing businesses in the 2023 edition of Real Leaders’ “Top Impact Companies in 2023” list.

A virtual ceremony will commence on February 16, 2023. This ceremony will honor all winners and feature high-profile speakers from the business world. For most burgeoning companies, it’s an honor to receive this award as they gain recognition for being one of the select few to drive real change through sustainable and innovative market-based solutions.

The outsourcing firm expresses its heartfelt gratitude in a statement stating:

“Outsource Access congratulates all fellow winners of the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards and is proud to be the only full-service outsourcing company on the list of honorees. We are fortunate to be among such inspiring, purpose-driven companies and proudly share this award with the families of our incredible virtual staff who support our clients’ businesses worldwide.”

Creating their Marks with Positive Impact

Since 2018, Real Leader has cultivated a list of companies to honor them for their efforts. This organization is a membership community with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change.

Real Leaders determine the companies that will join the annual list by calculating their “Force of Good” score. It considers a company’s five-year sales growth, revenue, B Impact assessment, or default score.

In a statement, Real Leaders founder Mark Van Ness would go on to express how the company felt about the winners of this year’s “Real Leaders: Top Impact Companies in 2023.”

“This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It’s encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world. We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

Outsource Access has grown exponentially through the years, and the fruits of their labor have now materialized by gaining recognition from one of the most prominent organizations that reward only the best and finest.

About Outsource Access

Outsource Access is a fully-managed outsourcing and virtual services firm with management in the U.S. and virtual assistants in the Philippines.

Outsource Access’ mission is to help companies get more things done, enjoy more of life, and redefine business-scaling processes. The firm boasts over 450 employees committed to helping entrepreneurs and businesses of all scales in aspects like marketing, sales, operations, personal tasks, and more.

To know more about the firm, book a call with them today!