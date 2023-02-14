Future Electronics congratulates Katherine Dicker on her 30 Years Anniversary with the Company

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Future Electronics recently recognized Katherine Dicker, who celebrated her 30th anniversary with Future Electronics on January 18th, 2023. “I actually first worked at Future Electronics during my Christmas break from high school in 1989. This was before automation was a thing, I was counting parts in the warehouse”. Before joining Future Electronics full-time, Katherine was studying business administration at Vanier College. During her summer breaks, she worked as an administrative assistant in the Government Sales Department, and officially began her 30-year tenure in January 1993 in this same department.

In 1999, Katherine moved to Distribution Sales department and was a part of different groups within the ISR “Inside Sales Rep” organization over the years until April 2014 when an opportunity arose to move her family from Montreal to San Diego. “I was grateful to be able to stay with Future Electronics and assume the role of an OSR “Outside Sales Rep” in California”.

Over the past 30 years, Katherine says she has received an “immeasurable amount of training, courses, and hands-on experience provided by Future Electronics“. Her manager, Mike Lena has high praise for Katherine. “She is an integral part of the branch and the success we have enjoyed over the past 10 years. Katherine is recognized by our suppliers and customers as one of the best there is”.

Alongside her professional achievements, Katherine has had numerous personal accomplishments since 1993. “I have been married almost 18 years now, and I have 3 daughters and a fur baby boy named Shah. My eldest daughter, who was 8 months old when I started working at Future Electronics, got married last year and is expecting her first child in April, meaning I will soon be a grandmother!”. Katherine enjoys playing soccer, hockey, cross training, hiking, cycling and indoor spinning. This coming summer, she is looking forward to traveling around Spain and visiting multiple cities including Madrid and Barcelona.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###