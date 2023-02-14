Total Point Urgent Care Provides Affordable, Accessible Medical Care

Hollister, MO, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Total Point Urgent Care is pleased to announce that they offer affordable, accessible medical care to fill the gap in available healthcare providers in Missouri. The state is generally categorized as an underserved population, requiring more healthcare professionals to keep up with basic medical care.

Total Point Urgent Care aims to fill this gap as a one-stop shop for all medical care needs for Missouri residents. They can evaluate and diagnose patients to ensure they receive prompt medical care with access to in-house labs, imaging, and a retail pharmacy to eliminate the need to go elsewhere for specific aspects of medical care. The in-house lab and imaging results are available in 30 minutes, ensuring patients receive the best care.

Total Point Urgent Care can treat most ailments, including providing IV fluids for dehydration and treating infections, fractures, lacerations, and more. They offer real care for the best results at the most affordable prices, allowing patients to feel confident that they will receive stellar care in a comfortable environment without traveling far from home.

Anyone interested in learning about this affordable healthcare facility can find out more by visiting the Total Point Urgent Care website.

About Total Point Urgent Care : Total Point Urgent Care is a full-service urgent and primary care clinic serving patients throughout Missouri. They aim to provide affordable medical care that exceeds expectations to help patients live healthy lives. Their experienced team can provide diagnosis and treatment for many ailments with in-house lab and imaging capabilities.

Company: Total Point Urgent Care

Address: 590 Birch Rd. Suite 1C

City: Hollister

State: MO

Zip code: 65672

Telephone number: 417-544-1241

Website : https://www.totalpointmo.com/