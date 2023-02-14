Vasundhara: India’s Best Leading Infertility Centre

Rajasthan, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Vasundhara, India’s leading infertility centre, is proud to announce its commitment to providing the highest quality of care and support to couples. With its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced and knowledgeable staff, and comprehensive range of treatments, Vasundhara is dedicated to helping couples achieve their dream of starting a family.

Vasundhara, an IVF centre in Rajasthan, has a team of highly trained and experienced specialists in reproductive endocrinology, embryology, andrology, and genetics. All of the centre’s treatments are tailored to each patient’s needs, and the team works closely with each couple to ensure the best possible outcome.

Our services are:

A.R.T. Unit

IUI-H/ IUI-D

IVF-ET Treatment

ICSI/ IMSI/ PICSI

Laser Assisted Hatching

Blastocyst Culture Transfer

TESA / PESA/ Surgical Sperm Retrieval

Surrogacy

Vitrification/Freezing for Oocytes & Embryos

Andrology Unit

Semen Processing / Semen Bank

Sperm Freezing

Micro Surgery for Varicocele Repair

Advance Andrology Unit

3D & 4D Doppler Sonography

Endocrine Estimation

Endoscopic Surgery Unit

Vasundhara’s commitment to excellence is evident in its success rates, which are among the highest in India. The centre has achieved a success rate of over 70% in IVF treatments, and its success rate for IUI treatments is even higher.

About Vasundhara IVF

Vasundhara Hospital and Fertility Research Centre is a leading provider of fertility treatments, women’s care, and high-risk pregnancy management in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bikaner. For both male and female couples, they provide the most affordable and best reproductive treatment. Their team of specialists is dedicated to offering cutting-edge, evidence-based healthcare. They have assisted more than 3000 families in having children, making us the first in northern India to diagnose and treat infertility. For more information, contact us here.

Address: Sector 11, Nandanwan, Chopasni Housing Board, Jodhpur-342001 Rajasthan, India

Phone: +91 9116139381

Email: vasundharaivf@gmail.com

For more information about Vasundhara Fertility Centre and its services, please visit www.vasundharafertility.com.