Beyond Dental Care Expands Hours to Better Serve Patients

Glendale, AZ, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Dental Care, a leading dental practice in Glendale, is proud to announce expanded hours for patient care. Effective immediately, the practice will now be open until 7 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open on Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM.

“At Beyond Dental Care, we understand the importance of oral health and the impact it has on overall well-being,” said Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. “We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible dental experience, and by extending our hours, we hope to make it easier for everyone to get the care they need and deserve.”

The team at Beyond Dental Care is comprised of highly trained dental professionals, equipped to handle all of your dental needs, from routine cleanings to complex procedures. The practice’s commitment to patient satisfaction is unwavering, and the expanded hours are a testament to that commitment.

“We are proud to offer extended hours and are confident that it will make a positive impact on our patients and their dental health,” added Lazore.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 623-267-9499 or visit Beyond Dental Care at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd. Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310.

About Beyond Dental Care

