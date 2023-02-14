Portable Toilet Rental Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Portable Toilet Rental Industry Overview

The global portable toilet rental market size was valued at USD 18.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Rise in the demand for cost-effective and low-maintenance portable toilets on account of rapid urbanization and expanding construction sector in developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, will boost the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the full effects of cabin fever begin to set in, and camping helped in shaping the perfect antidote. According to Dan Yates, the founder of Pitchup.com, an outdoor accommodation booking website that offers placement at over three thousand campgrounds across five continents, bookings were up by 350% in June 2020, as compared to May 2020.

Rising consumer preference for outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, hiking, sports tournaments, and special events such as weddings, concerts, and festivals, is likely to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. In addition, strict regulations and heavy investments by governments around the world to provide proper sanitation units are boosting the demand for portable restrooms in public places such as parks, malls, and streets.

Additionally, there is a significant rise in the construction of residential and social infrastructure which is projected to propel the demand for portable toilet rental services in the foreseeable future. According to World Bank, the global infrastructure investment needs to reach USD 94 trillion by 2040 to keep pace with profound economic and demographic changes across the globe.

However, there can also be instances where the installation of portable toilets is subject to permission from the concerned municipality or city authorities. The permission is granted based on the extent of hygiene that is maintained in and around the portable toilet units, which requires the rental companies to invest significantly in cleaning services. This, in turn, results in a surge in units’ rental fees, which also depends on the number of people a unit has to accommodate.

Furthermore, technological innovation is opening up new avenues for growth in the market. Incorporation of technologies such as 5G, machine learning, cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, and green technologies in sanitation products and services is likely to give the market a major boost.

Portable Toilet Rental Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable toilet rental market based on product, application, technology, and region:

Portable Toilet Rental Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Standard Luxury

Portable Toilet Rental Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Construction Special Events Recreational Commercial

Portable Toilet Rental Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Vacuum Technology Gravity Based Technology Others

Portable Toilet Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Portable Toilet Rental market include

Sanitech

Satellite Industries, Inc.

ADCO Group

B&B Portable Toilets

PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation

United Site Services Inc.

Biffs, Inc.

Halco Portables

Handi-Can Portable Toilets

West Coast Disposal Ltd.

