EloQ Communications’ MD Clāra Ly-Le named to PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25 APAC

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications’ managing director, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, has been included in this year’s PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25 APAC, a list recognizing the world’s most innovative and influential public relations practitioners. This prestigious accolade honors Dr. Ly-Le as a leader in the APAC public relations industry, whose bold visions and ongoing strategic insights have defined EloQ’s success in the region. This also marks the first time a Vietnamese public relations practitioner was recognized in this playground, since Innovator 25’s first establishment in 2013.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le has been at the forefront of public relations and communications in the APAC region for more than 10 years. She is recognized for her ability to navigate the complexities of the ever-shifting media landscape, developing effective and meaningful campaigns for our clients. Her experience and passionate approach to her work contribute to her success in connecting global brands with the right publics and creating maximum impact. The Innovator 25 list recognizes the outstanding and innovative work of communication companies and their leaders in the Asia-Pacific region and is a testament to Dr. Ly-Le’s and EloQ’s client success.

Dr. Ly-Le aims to show the importance of public relations to the world, specifically in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, by bringing innovation to the root of the PR career – education. In addition to her work at EloQ, in 2021, she was appointed to be the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Public Relations and Communication at Van Lang University, Vietnam. In 2022, she was once again elected to the Public Relations & Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) regional board. Combining global knowledge with local experience, she mentors the younger PR generations, raises the standards for PR practices in the region, voices opinions, and contributes insights from Asia and Southeast Asia region to the world.

“It’s both an honor and surprise to be named to this list of innovators,” said Dr. Ly-Le. “I’m incredibly humbled to receive this recognition, but it’s also a testament to the ground-breaking work we do at EloQ, and to the commitment, energy, and enthusiasm of our team members.”

About Dr. Clāra Ly- Le

As head of EloQ Communications, a Vietnam-based public relations (PR) and marketing agency. Having worked with clients with their market expansion in Vietnam and Southeast Asian markets. Clāra offers consulting services from market entry to marketing solutions, for both national and regional campaigns. Her expertise includes PR & marketing consultancy, crisis communications and strategic planning. Alongside working with clients, Clāra have an active participation in industry and academic conferences as presenter or guest speaker. She also has a side job as a university lecturer.

For more information about Clāra Ly-Le: https://clara.ly-le.info/

About PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25

It’s established as an important barometer of marketing and communications innovation. Since launching in 2013, it has identified 25 individuals each year in North America, EMEA and, more recently Asia-Pacific, who have — in some capacity — elevated and evolved engagement and influence. This year, we’ll again take a truly global view of innovation and will have separate lists of 25 innovators for each region: North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The list looks to recognize those who have taken risks to disrupt outdated business practices; blended masterful creativity with stunning impact; taken social purpose to new heights; made real progress in changing behavior and outcomes; or reformed hiring practices & cultures to achieve more diversity.

For more information about PRovoke Media: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/innovator-25/innovator-25-2022