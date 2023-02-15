AZ DNA Starts All Types of DNA Services Across Arizona Wide

AZ DNA Arizona based DNA testing company now starts it’s all kinds of all DNA testing services across Arizona wide.

Scottsdale, AZ, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — AZ DNA is a reputed DNA testing company serving clients in Arizona. Recently, the company decided to commence and expand its operations in all the regions and towns of Arizona. AZDNA.COM is a family-owned, licensed, and certified DNA testing Lab.

Our company also offer paternity testing, legal paternity test, and baby DNA test services at the lowest prices. In addition, we provide the most reliable (Accuracy & Reliability >99.99%) DNA Testing Services in Arizona. We also gave brilliant results to our customers. Our team helps you with all your questions and queries.

AZ DNA is the best in the valley regarding DNA paternity testing. We love children, and we are family-owned and operated. We deliver all expectations with our 15+ years of world, first-class baby DNA testing service that we bring to you at your doorstep for $299 (tax included) to establish a Legal/Court Certified DNA paternity test with AZ DNA.

The $299 covers a free mobile Paternity DNA Testing service at no additional cost. In addition, we will gladly go to two separate addresses of your choice if preferred to accommodate your schedule, needs, or personal time.

The collection will take approximately 20 to 25 minutes to complete on an alleged father and child.

For the collection, our certified Collection Agent will be completing a COC (chain of custody), taking a picture of the parties involved, then performing a painless and straightforward cheek swab.

Next, we overnight your samples in a secured FedEx envelope 22,000 miles over to our AABB-accredited laboratory DDC in Fairfield, Ohio. Results will take a week or less to complete. Once the laboratory releases the results, we will contact you by phone to verbally let you know the results. Plus, we will email you a notarized copy of the laboratory report, notarized and stamped with an official seal, which you can use with any court legally here in the US 1 year from now or 60 years down the road (your DNA never changes).

Once again, thank you for considering AZ DNA. We are excited to assist you!

AZDNA.COM provides these services in Arizona.

1) Alternative DNA Test

2) Paternity Testing

3) Legal Paternity Test

4) Sibling DNA Test

5) Aunt or Uncle DNA Test

6) Grandparent DNA Test

7) Postmortem DNA Test

8) Hair DNA Test

9) DNA Testing Father And Child

10) Baby DNA Test

Hello, guys, my name is Eliot, and I am with AZ DNA. I am scheduled to meet with you at your residence in Arizona for a DNA paternity collection. I just wanted to let you know I’m running on time and will arrive in Arizona.

Company Name – AZ DNA

Email – az.dna@icloud.com

Phone Number – 480 695 6250

Website – https://azdna.com

Address – 6696 East Red Bird Rd., Ste. 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Owner – Eliot Plamondon

Follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/azdna

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCemUxKvM-9lAES645pHkrrw

Tweets by az_dna

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eliot-plamondon-a6a57a23

https://www.instagram.com/az_dna/

https://arizona-mobile-dna-paternity.blogspot.com/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/az-dna-scottsdale

https://www.tiktok.com/@az_dna

https://healthpages.wiki/wiki/AZ_DNA

https://azdna.medium.com/

https://arizonadnatesting.tumblr.com/

https://about.me/arizonadna

AZ DNA

https://azdna.mystrikingly.com/

https://azdna.weebly.com/

https://arizona-dna-testing.yolasite.com/

https://www.flickr.com/people/192797538@N02/

https://sites.google.com/view/azdnatesting

https://azdna.joomla.com/

https://www.quora.com/profile/Eliot-Plamondon

https://weheartit.com/azdnatesting

https://azdna.livejournal.com/

https://www.storeboard.com/arizonadnatesting

https://arizonadna6.wixsite.com/arizona-dna-testing

http://azdna.moonfruit.com/

http://azdna.jigsy.com/

https://arizonadna6.cabanova.com/