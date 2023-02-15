Oil Condition Monitoring Market latest Analysis andGrowth Forecast By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —The global oil condition monitoring market size was valued at USD 629.5 million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 1,865.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The oil condition monitoring is performed to avoid failures of the engine and the power train. With the oil condition monitoring, the maintenance of the engines, machines, and other systems is completed effectively, which decreases the downtime expense. Different types of tests are conducted for oil condition monitoring, such as oil condition monitoring tests, marine lubricants quality scanning, wear metals testing, oil condition monitoring testing, and others.

Factors Affecting the Oil Condition Monitoring Market Over the Forecast Period:

Oil condition monitoring is used to improve the efficiency of equipment, decrease the running costs, and increase the financial returns from wind turbines and generators, which fulfills the demand for cost-effective solutions for the monitoring of the oil condition.

Increasing integration of big data analytics and rising adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to offer growth opportunities to the oil condition monitoring system during the forecast period.

However, the limited availability of skilled professionals and extra expenses of retrofitting the existing system are some factors hampering the growth of the oil condition monitoring market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Oil Condition Monitoring Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the growth of the oil control monitoring market. The pandemic has affected the functioning of the end-users of oil control monitoring systems, which has directly impacted the market’s growth. The automobile industry, oil & gas industry, and mining sector have seen a considerable downfall in their operations due to the disruption in the supply and demand for finished goods from across these sectors. This, in turn, has declined the role of oil control manufacturing equipment. Therefore, a considerable downfall in the market value of oil control monitoring can be expected in 2020, considering the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the oil condition monitoring industry.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global oil condition monitoring market based on product type, sampling type, and end-use industry.

Based on product type, the oil condition monitoring market is segmented into –

Turbines

Compressors

Engines

Gear Systems

Hydraulic Systems

Based on sampling type, the oil condition monitoring market is segmented into-

On-Site

Off-Site

Based on end-use industry, the oil condition monitoring market is segmented into-

Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others (Power Generation)

Oil Condition Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

The oil condition monitoring market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global oil condition monitoring market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the oil condition monitoring market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Competitors Includes –

The oil condition monitoring market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key oil condition monitoring market players operating in the global market include –

AVENISENSE S.A.

BP Oil International Ltd.

Bureau Veritas

Chevron Corporation

CM Technologies

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Intertek Group

Micromem Technologies Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Poseidon Systems

SGS SA

Shell RLA

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

Techenomics International

TestOil

Tribomar GmbH.

The oil condition monitoring market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.