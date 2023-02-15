Construction Glass Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —The global construction glass market size was valued at USD 121.4 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 142.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period (2021-2027). Construction glass is a translucent coating material that is widely used in building construction. Glass doors, windows, and transparent walls are among the major use cases of construction glass in the building & construction industry. The construction glass possesses various properties, such as waterproofing, thermal insulation, and energy conservation, thus making it a suitable option as a building material in the construction sector. Furthermore, technological advancement has made it possible to make construction glass lighter than cork and stronger than steel.

Factors Affecting the Construction Glass Market Over the Forecast Period:

The glass increases the inflow of natural light in the building; therefore, it is considered the most profitable option in the renovation of the conventional building made up of brick, wood, and polycarbonate.

The advancements in construction glasses, such as solar control glass, self-cleaning glass, insulated glazing glass, have been increasing the demand for construction glass across commercial applications.

With the introduction of smart city initiatives in emerging economies, the rising spending on the construction sector is further driving the growth of the construction materials market, in turn, offering growth to the construction glass market in the building of commercial buildings under smart city initiatives.

The low access to raw materials and volatility of the raw material prices are certain factors restraining the growth of the construction glass market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Glass Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the global economy, leading to a financial impact on the companies across various sectors, namely building & construction, chemicals, automotive, and others. The construction glass market will witness a considerable downfall post the outbreak of COVID-19 due to the postponement or cancellation of construction projects at a large scale. The lockdown in the developed and emerging economies has halted the construction of high-rise buildings, leading to the decline in the demand for construction materials, including construction glass. Moreover, a huge gap in supply chains, shutting down of manufacturing units amidst the crisis has led to the decline in the market value of the construction glass market in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global construction glass market study based on type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, and application.

Based on type, the construction glass market is segmented into –

Low-E glass Hard Coat Low-e Glass Soft Coat Low-e Glass Solar Control Low-e Glass

Special glass Flat Glass Laminated Glass Toughened Glass Others



Based on chemical composition, the construction glass market is segmented into –

Soda-Lime Glass

Potash-Lime Glass

Potash-Lead Glass

Based on the manufacturing process, the construction glass market is segmented into –

Float Glass Process

Rolled/Sheet Process

Based on application, the construction glass market is segmented into –

Residential

Commercial

Construction Glass Market: Regional Outlook

The construction glass market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global Construction Glass market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is further estimated to dominate the construction glass market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Construction Glass Market Competitors Includes –

The construction glass market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key construction glass market players operating in the global market include –

AGC Glass Company North America, Inc.

AGNORA

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Guardian Industries Corp Ltd.

JE Berkowitz, LP

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

S.A. Bendheim Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott AG

Sisecam Group

Xinyl Gas Holdings Limited.

The construction glass market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.